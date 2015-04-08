* Won falls on intervention caution; offshore funds sell * Philippine peso down, Fed exports slide for 3rd month (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 8 South Korea's won led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as the dollar stayed firm after rallying overnight, with expectations of prospective U.S. interest rate hikes still in force. The won slumped on growing caution over possible intervention by South Korean foreign exchange authorities to stem its strength. The Philippine peso slid as exports fell in February for a third straight month. The dollar advanced against a basket of major six currencies overnight as investors took its slide on last week's disappointing U.S. payrolls data as a chance to buy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is still expected to raise interest rates this year, while other central banks, including some in Asia, are seen keeping easier monetary policies. "I'm still long USD versus Asian currencies because most people have missed the selloff in Asian currencies or are still stuck long Asia FX," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. The recent strength in regional currencies was a good opportunity to sell them, Yokota said. Emerging Asian currencies had found support from expectations that the Fed may delay interest rate hikes on some weak U.S. economic data, especially March non-farm payrolls. WON The won fell as nerves over intervention prompted traders and offshore funds to sell the currency. On Tuesday, the won hit 9.0611 against the yen, its strongest since March 2008. The strength increased wariness against intervention by South Korean regulators in the knowledge that exporters compete against Japanese rivals in overseas markets for various products such as cars. Still, the won pared some of losses as exporters bought it on dips for settlements. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased on data showing Philippines' exports in February fell 3.1 percent from a year earlier after dropping 0.5 percent in January and 3.2 percent in December. Offshore hedge funds sold the currency in non-deliverable forwards markets. Manila shares dropped 0.7 percent, underperforming other Southeast Asian equity markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.11 120.28 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.3583 1.3605 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 31.088 31.152 +0.21 Korean won 1092.67 1088.50 -0.38 Baht 32.54 32.56 +0.06 Peso 44.59 44.48 -0.24 Rupiah 12990.00 12980.00 -0.08 Rupee 62.32 62.25 -0.11 Ringgit 3.6420 3.6380 -0.11 Yuan 6.2063 6.1983 -0.13 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.11 119.66 -0.38 Sing dlr 1.3583 1.3260 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 31.088 31.718 +2.03 Korean won 1092.67 1099.30 +0.61 Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11 Peso 44.59 44.72 +0.30 Rupiah 12990.00 12380.00 -4.70 Rupee 62.32 63.03 +1.14 Ringgit 3.6420 3.4965 -4.00 Yuan 6.2063 6.2040 -0.04 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by)