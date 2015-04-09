* Rupiah gains as bond prices rise * Taiwan dollar up on exporters * Singapore dollar edges up; c.bank may ease next week (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 9 Most emerging Asian currencies held firm on Thursday as investors searched for higher yields in the region, despite lingering caution over U.S. interest rate hikes. South Korea's won failed to join the regional appreciation as the central bank chief warned against its strength versus the Japanese yen, adding to caution over intervention. The Indonesian rupiah advanced with bond prices higher, while the Taiwan dollar rose on exporter demand. Singapore's dollar edged up as investors trimmed some short positions ahead of the central bank's policy announcement next week. The Monetary Authority of Singapore may ease the policy further, according to a Reuters poll. Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting showed policymakers had no consensus on further rate hikes. Still, the dollar's strength against a basket of six major currencies limited gains in emerging Asian currencies. New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Governor Jerome Powell on Wednesday sketched out scenarios in which the central bank could make an initial move earlier than many now expect and then proceed in a slow and gradual manner on further rate increases. "Carry trades are coming back, funding out of EUR and JPY," said Joey Chew, an Asian FX strategist, for HSBC in Hong Kong. "But its probably only tactical for now. I doubt most investors have given up on the idea of a strong USD." TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters bought it for settlements. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem appreciation in the island's currency even though caution lingered, traders said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged up on short-covering amid some caution over risks that the central bank may not ease its policy. "If the MAS does not change FX policy on 14 April 2015, we currently expect the initial reaction to be a dip in USD/SGD by close to 100bp immediately after the announcement," Nomura analysts said in a research note. In the Reuters survey, a number of economists and analysts expect the central bank to stay pat. WON The won eased on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities as it hovered around a seven-year high against the yen. South Korea's exporters compete against Japanese rivals in overseas markets for various products such as cars. "We are looking at the yen-won exchange rate closely," Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a press conference after the central bank held interest rates. Currency traders almost ignored the decision as it was widely expected. The Bank of Korea, however, is expected to cut borrowing costs again soon. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0600 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.26 120.14 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3560 1.3567 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.101 31.226 +0.40 Korean won 1091.60 1091.00 -0.05 Baht 32.54 32.55 +0.02 *Peso 44.47 44.47 +0.00 Rupiah 12914.00 12950.00 +0.28 Rupee 62.23 62.24 +0.01 Ringgit 3.6275 3.6295 +0.06 Yuan 6.2052 6.2032 -0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.26 119.66 -0.50 Sing dlr 1.3560 1.3260 -2.21 Taiwan dlr 31.101 31.718 +1.98 Korean won 1091.60 1099.30 +0.71 Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11 Peso 44.47 44.72 +0.57 Rupiah 12914.00 12380.00 -4.14 Rupee 62.23 63.03 +1.29 Ringgit 3.6275 3.4965 -3.61 Yuan 6.2052 6.2040 -0.02 * Philippine financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by)