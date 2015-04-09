* Rupiah gains as bond prices rise
* Taiwan dollar up on exporters
* Singapore dollar edges up; c.bank may ease next week
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 9 Most emerging Asian
currencies held firm on Thursday as investors searched for
higher yields in the region, despite lingering caution over U.S.
interest rate hikes.
South Korea's won failed to join the regional
appreciation as the central bank chief warned against its
strength versus the Japanese yen, adding to caution
over intervention.
The Indonesian rupiah advanced with bond prices
higher, while the Taiwan dollar rose on exporter
demand.
Singapore's dollar edged up as investors trimmed
some short positions ahead of the central bank's policy
announcement next week. The Monetary Authority of Singapore may
ease the policy further, according to a Reuters poll.
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting showed
policymakers had no consensus on further rate hikes.
Still, the dollar's strength against a basket of six major
currencies limited gains in emerging Asian currencies.
New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Governor
Jerome Powell on Wednesday sketched out scenarios in which the
central bank could make an initial move earlier than many now
expect and then proceed in a slow and gradual manner on further
rate increases.
"Carry trades are coming back, funding out of EUR and JPY,"
said Joey Chew, an Asian FX strategist, for HSBC in Hong Kong.
"But its probably only tactical for now. I doubt most
investors have given up on the idea of a strong USD."
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters bought it for
settlements.
The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem
appreciation in the island's currency even though caution
lingered, traders said.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar edged up on short-covering amid some
caution over risks that the central bank may not ease its
policy.
"If the MAS does not change FX policy on 14 April 2015, we
currently expect the initial reaction to be a dip in USD/SGD by
close to 100bp immediately after the announcement," Nomura
analysts said in a research note.
In the Reuters survey, a number of economists and analysts
expect the central bank to stay pat.
WON
The won eased on caution over possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities as it hovered around a seven-year
high against the yen.
South Korea's exporters compete against Japanese rivals in
overseas markets for various products such as cars.
"We are looking at the yen-won exchange rate closely," Bank
of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a press conference after
the central bank held interest rates.
Currency traders almost ignored the decision as it was
widely expected. The Bank of Korea, however, is expected to cut
borrowing costs again soon.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0600 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.26 120.14 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.3560 1.3567 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 31.101 31.226 +0.40
Korean won 1091.60 1091.00 -0.05
Baht 32.54 32.55 +0.02
*Peso 44.47 44.47 +0.00
Rupiah 12914.00 12950.00 +0.28
Rupee 62.23 62.24 +0.01
Ringgit 3.6275 3.6295 +0.06
Yuan 6.2052 6.2032 -0.03
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.26 119.66 -0.50
Sing dlr 1.3560 1.3260 -2.21
Taiwan dlr 31.101 31.718 +1.98
Korean won 1091.60 1099.30 +0.71
Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11
Peso 44.47 44.72 +0.57
Rupiah 12914.00 12380.00 -4.14
Rupee 62.23 63.03 +1.29
Ringgit 3.6275 3.4965 -3.61
Yuan 6.2052 6.2040 -0.02
* Philippine financial markets are closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by)