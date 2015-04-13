US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
April 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.19 120.30 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.3659 1.3683 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 31.222 31.240 +0.06 Korean won 1094.70 1092.70 -0.18 *Baht 32.54 32.54 +0.00 Peso 44.58 44.55 -0.07 Rupiah 12945.00 12910.00 -0.27 Rupee 62.31 62.31 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6730 3.6670 -0.16 Yuan 6.2090 6.2080 -0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.19 119.66 -0.45 Sing dlr 1.3659 1.3260 -2.92 Taiwan dlr 31.222 31.718 +1.59 Korean won 1094.70 1099.30 +0.42 Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11 Peso 44.58 44.72 +0.31 Rupiah 12945.00 12380.00 -4.36 Rupee 62.31 63.03 +1.16 Ringgit 3.6730 3.4965 -4.81 Yuan 6.2090 6.2040 -0.08 * Thailand's financial markets are closed from Monday to Wednesday for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW YORK, May 3 Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting and investors digested another heavy round of earnings reports.