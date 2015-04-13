* Ringgit near two-week low vs USD; down vs Singapore dollar * Dividend-linked dollar demand hits won * Rupiah eases on importers; intervention suspected (Adds desk, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 13 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as disappointing Chinese trade data heightened concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The Singapore dollar, however, barely moved as traders remained wary a day before the central bank's policy statement. Malaysia's ringgit and South Korea's won fell to their weakest levels in nearly two weeks. The Indonesian rupiah eased as importers bought the dollar. China's exports contracted 15 percent in March from a year earlier, defying forecasts for a 12 percent increase. Imports also fell 12.7 percent, more than an expected 11.7 percent slide. Adding to the sombre mood, the World Bank cut its 2015 growth forecasts for developing East Asia and China, and warned of "significant" risks from global uncertainties including the potential impact from a strengthening dollar and higher U.S. interest rates. The dollar hovered near its highest since March 18 against a basket of major currencies with low yields keeping the euro under pressure. "Weak Chinese data and a solid dollar will hurt Asian currencies further," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, their slides may give some short-term opportunities to buy on dips. U.S. interest rate hikes are not seen imminent, while other central banks may keep pumping money." RINGGIT The ringgit fell 1.0 percent to 3.7040 per dollar, its weakest since April 1, as interbank speculators and leveraged funds sold the Malaysian currency. The Malaysian currency came under further pressure from selling against the neighbouring Singapore dollar. Five-year government bond yield rose to 3.606 percent, its highest since March 31. WON The won slid 0.6 percent to 1,098.8 per dollar, its weakest since April 2 on dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. Traders were cautious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to temper the won's rise as the yen stayed weak. Foreign investors were net buyers of both South Korean stocks and bonds for a second straight month in March, the country's financial regulator data showed earlier. The inflows underpinned the won which hovered close to a seven-year high against the yen, adding to concerns that a strong currency will erode South Korean exporters' competitiveness against Japanese rivals. RUPIAH The rupiah tracked its non-deliverable forwards lower. The currency pared some of its losses with the central bank suspected of intervening to support the ailing unit, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.42 120.30 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3689 1.3683 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.277 31.240 -0.12 Korean won 1098.00 1092.70 -0.48 *Baht 32.54 32.54 +0.00 Peso 44.62 44.55 -0.16 Rupiah 12950.00 12910.00 -0.31 Rupee 62.38 62.31 -0.10 Ringgit 3.7030 3.6670 -0.97 Yuan 6.2147 6.2080 -0.11 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.42 119.66 -0.64 Sing dlr 1.3689 1.3260 -3.13 Taiwan dlr 31.277 31.718 +1.41 Korean won 1098.00 1099.30 +0.12 Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11 Peso 44.62 44.72 +0.22 Rupiah 12950.00 12380.00 -4.40 Rupee 62.38 63.03 +1.05 Ringgit 3.7030 3.4965 -5.58 Yuan 6.2147 6.2040 -0.17 * Thailand's financial markets are closed from Monday to Wednesday for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)