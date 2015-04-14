* Singapore dollar up over 100 pips after c.bank stays pat * Long-term outlook on Singapore dollar stays bearish By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 14 The Singapore dollar jumped on Tuesday, leading gains in emerging Asian currencies, after the central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged and said that growth was evolving in line with expectations and inflation could pick up. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would maintain a modest and gradual appreciation of the Singapore dollar's nominal effective exchange rate (NEER), defying expectations it might loosen policy. The Singapore dollar strengthened to 1.3597 per U.S. dollar after the central bank's move spurred investors to cut bearish bets on the currency. Before that, the Singapore dollar weakened to 1.3746, compared with its previous close of 1.3714. "The statement is a bit hawkish in my view. The MAS is still worried about future incipient medium inflationary pressures and growth outlook is not so dire," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore. "We expect SGD to appreciate vs USD in the short term, supported by unwinding of some of the long USD positions but should return to weakness eventually later as dollar strength remains." The city-state's economy grew 1.1 percent in the first quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, beating a market forecast of 0.5 percent growth in a Reuters' poll. The MAS manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed trading band based on its NEER. Despite its latest policy statement, analysts do not see the currency's strength lasting long, especially as the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen raising interest rates within this year. "We continue to expect the SGD to weaken against the USD, heading into the anticipated Fed rate hike in September," said Heng Koon How, Credit Suisse Private Bank's senior currency strategist. "We are maintaining our three-month forecast of 1.40, followed by 12-month forecast of 1.43." Some analysts expect the MAS to ease policy later this year to support the economy and inflation. That is also darkening the outlook on the city-state's currency. Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore, saw core inflation pressures as remaining muted and domestic demand as soft. "This creates the risk of an easing at the next meeting in October or another inter-meeting move," said Cavenagh. "This leaves us still inclined to buy USD/SGD dips and we suspect the SGD NEER will continue to trade comfortably below the mid-point of the band. Look to buy dips back to 1.3600 and 1.3550." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.91 120.13 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.3626 1.3714 +0.65 Taiwan dlr 31.257 31.342 +0.27 Korean won 1096.80 1098.60 +0.16 *Baht 32.54 32.54 +0.00 Peso 44.65 44.67 +0.04 Rupiah 12975.00 12980.00 +0.04 Rupee 62.51 62.51 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7010 3.7075 +0.18 Yuan 6.2141 6.2167 +0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.91 119.66 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.3626 1.3260 -2.69 Taiwan dlr 31.257 31.718 +1.47 Korean won 1096.80 1099.30 +0.23 Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11 Peso 44.65 44.72 +0.16 Rupiah 12975.00 12380.00 -4.59 Rupee 62.51 63.03 +0.84 Ringgit 3.7010 3.4965 -5.53 Yuan 6.2141 6.2040 -0.16 * Thailand's financial markets are closed from Monday to Wednesday for holidays. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)