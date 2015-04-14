* Singapore dollar up over 100 pips after c.bank stays pat
* Long-term outlook on Singapore dollar stays bearish
* Won gains on exporters, Singapore dollar
(Adds more details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 14 The Singapore dollar rallied
on Tuesday, leading gains in Asian currencies, after the central
bank surprised markets by holding monetary policy steady and
expressed confidence in the trade-reliant economy's growth
outlook.
South Korea's won turned higher, tracking the
Singapore peer, and extended gains on demand from exporters.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would
maintain a modest and gradual appreciation of the Singapore
dollar's nominal effective exchange rate (NEER), defying
expectations it might loosen policy.
The Singapore dollar strengthened to 1.3597 per
U.S. dollar after the central bank's move prompted investors to
cut bearish bets on the currency. Before the decision, the
Singapore dollar was down at 1.3746, compared with its previous
close of 1.3714.
The benchmark three-month interest rate,
which is used to set the floating-rate mortgage, fell to
1.01441, the lowest since March 30. The rate has
been rising this year on the back of a weaker Singapore dollar.
"The statement is a bit hawkish in my view. The MAS is still
worried about future incipient medium term inflationary
pressures and the growth outlook is not so dire," said Saktiandi
Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore.
The city-state's economy grew 1.1 percent in the first
quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, beating
a market forecast of 0.5 percent growth in a Reuters' poll.
The MAS manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore
dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading
partners within an undisclosed trading band based on its NEER.
Despite its latest policy statement, analysts do not see
sustained strength in the currency, especially as the U.S.
Federal Reserve is seen raising interest rates later this year.
"We continue to expect the SGD to weaken against the USD,
heading into the anticipated Fed rate hike in September," said
Heng Koon How, Credit Suisse Private Bank's senior currency
strategist.
"We are maintaining our three-month forecast of 1.40,
followed by 12-month forecast of 1.43."
The U.S. dollar on Monday rose to its highest since
March 16 against a basket of six major currencies on
expectations of the Fed starting its tightening cycle this year.
Some analysts including Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX
strategist with Westpac in Singapore, expect the MAS to ease
policy at the next review in October due to muted core price
pressures and soft domestic demand.
"This leaves us still inclined to buy USD/SGD dips and we
suspect the SGD NEER will continue to trade comfortably below
the mid-point of the band. Look to buy dips back to 1.3600 and
1.3550."
WON
The won started the day weaker on the greenback's overnight
strength.
The South Korean currency reversed the slide as the
Singapore central bank's decision prompted stop-loss selling in
the U.S. dollar, traders said.
Local exporters bought the won for settlements on dips.
Foreign investors continued to add Seoul shares, and
are set to become net buyers for a sixth consecutive session.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.92 120.13 +0.18
Sing dlr 1.3636 1.3714 +0.57
Taiwan dlr 31.252 31.342 +0.29
Korean won 1096.00 1098.60 +0.24
*Baht 32.54 32.54 +0.00
Peso 44.66 44.67 +0.03
Rupiah 12980.00 12980.00 +0.00
Rupee 62.51 62.51 +0.00
Ringgit 3.7040 3.7075 +0.09
Yuan 6.2140 6.2167 +0.04
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.92 119.66 -0.22
Sing dlr 1.3636 1.3260 -2.76
Taiwan dlr 31.252 31.718 +1.49
Korean won 1096.00 1099.30 +0.30
Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11
Peso 44.66 44.72 +0.15
Rupiah 12980.00 12380.00 -4.62
Rupee 62.51 63.03 +0.84
Ringgit 3.7040 3.4965 -5.60
Yuan 6.2140 6.2040 -0.16
* Thailand's financial markets are closed from Monday to
Wednesday for holidays.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)