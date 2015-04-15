* Ringgit hits 17-year low against Singapore dollar * Offshore funds sell ringgit NDFs * Won falls on dividend-linked dollar demand, yen (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 15 Malaysia's ringgit led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday amid sustained concerns over a slowing Chinese economy with growth in the world's second-largest economy at a six-year low. The ringgit fell to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two weeks. Offshore funds sold the currency in non-deliverable forwards market as five-year government bond prices fell. The Malaysian unit hit a 17-year low against the Singapore dollar. Investors bought the Singapore dollar versus the ringgit as the city-state's central bank on Tuesday unexpectedly held off from delivering more stimulus. South Korea's won slid on dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. China grew at its slowest pace in six years at the first quarter and weakness in key sectors suggested the economy was still losing momentum, intensifying Beijing's struggle to find the right policy to support activity. "There are still abundant downside risks. It doesn't bode well with Asia," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Potential monetary easing by China may not help Asian currencies much as fresh liquidity may not flow into the real economy and financial markets due to slowing global growth, Ji said. "We have seen diminishing effects from past liquidity injections," he said. RINGGIT The ringgit fell 0.6 percent to 3.7210 per dollar, its weakest since March 30. Malaysia government's five-year bond yield rose to 3.645 percent, its highest since March 23. Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit fell to 2.7284, its weakest since January 1998. WON The won tracked the yen's weakness amid concerns that South Korean exporters may lose competitiveness against Japanese rivals. Traders hesitated to dump the South Korean currency as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares. Foreigners were to poised to become net buyers in the main stock market for a seventh consecutive session, absorbing a combined net 1.6 trillion won ($1.5 billion) during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0603 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.64 119.40 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.3633 1.3605 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 31.263 31.312 +0.16 Korean won 1096.45 1094.00 -0.22 *Baht 32.54 32.54 +0.00 Peso 44.58 44.60 +0.04 Rupiah 12970.00 12976.00 +0.05 Rupee 62.43 62.51 +0.13 Ringgit 3.7150 3.7005 -0.39 Yuan 6.2055 6.2118 +0.10 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.64 119.66 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.3633 1.3260 -2.74 Taiwan dlr 31.263 31.718 +1.46 Korean won 1096.45 1099.30 +0.26 Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11 Peso 44.58 44.72 +0.31 Rupiah 12970.00 12380.00 -4.55 Rupee 62.43 63.03 +0.97 Ringgit 3.7150 3.4965 -5.88 Yuan 6.2055 6.2040 -0.02 ($1 = 1,096.75 won) * Thailand's financial markets are closed from Monday to Wednesday for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by)