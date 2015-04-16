* Singapore dlr short positions smallest since late October
* Yuan long positions largest since early December
* Baht bullish bets highest since late August
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 16 Sentiment towards emerging
Asian currencies has improved further over the past two weeks
with the Singapore dollar's short positions at the lowest in
nearly six months, a Reuters poll showed, supported by
expectations of a delay in U.S. interest rate hikes.
Bearish bets on the Singapore dollar fell to the
lowest since late October, according to the survey of 14
currency analysts of banks and fund management companies
conducted between Tuesday and Thursday.
Singapore's central bank on Tuesday unexpectedly held off
further monetary easing, saying an improving global growth
outlook would underpin the trade-dependent economy.
Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan rose to their
largest level since early December even as data this week showed
China's economy grew at its slowest pace in six years in the
first quarter.
In an interview with Financial Times, China's Premier Li
Keqiang said that he did not want to use currency depreciation
to boost the flagging exports sector.
The People's Bank of China also set its daily trading
guidance rate higher.
Sentiment on the Thai baht was also at its most
optimistic since late August as the currency found support from
stocks and bonds inflows.
Bearish bets on the Indonesian rupiah slid to a
near five-month low as the central bank was spotted intervening
to support the second-worst performing Asian currency this year.
Some foreign investors bought Indonesian bonds for higher
yields. The country reported an unexpectedly large trade surplus
in the first quarter, helping to narrow the current account
deficit.
Long positions in the Indian rupee rose to its
highest since early March.
Moody's Investors Service upgraded India's sovereign rating
outlook to positive on April 9, as it expects action by
policymakers to lift economic growth.
Improving sentiment on most emerging Asian currencies came
as some weak U.S. economic data added to expectations that the
Federal Reserve may not be hurried into raising interest rates.
U.S. industrial output suffered its biggest drop in more
than 2-1/2 years in March, partly due to plummeting oil and gas
well drilling.
Prospects of higher U.S. borrowing costs over the near term
had already cooled after the Fed downgraded its economic growth
and inflation forecasts at the March policy review. That helped
to improve sentiment towards Asian currencies, as shown in the
previous poll on April 2.
The currency poll is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won,
Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian
rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit
and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures include
positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
16-Apr -0.35 0.18 0.27 0.34 0.12 -0.59 1.08 0.02 -0.21
2-Apr -0.13 0.14 0.69 0.74 -0.09 -0.51 1.09 0.13 0.14
19-Mar 0.46 1.10 1.48 1.33 0.53 -0.30 1.63 0.33 0.44
5-Mar 0.90 0.36 1.24 1.10 0.46 -0.64 1.34 -0.28 0.05
18-Feb 0.35 0.32 0.86 0.58 0.39 -0.15 0.74 -0.17 -0.15
5-Feb 0.62 0.04 1.16 0.35 0.36 -0.62 1.42 -0.35 0.10
22-Jan -0.04 0.02 0.72 0.38 0.19 -0.73 1.69 -0.02 0.03
8-Jan 0.11 0.49 1.05 0.88 0.80 -0.15 1.98 0.13 0.40
18-Dec 0.29 0.35 0.89 0.89 0.94 -0.07 1.65 -0.22 0.62
4-Dec -0.51 1.13 1.25 0.43 0.92 -0.47 1.59 0.13 0.47
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)