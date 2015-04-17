* Singapore dollar to see best week in 3 years * Ringgit gains on short-covering * Won near 2-week high on stock inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 17 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday to extend weekly gains as U.S. economic data continued to disappoint and comments from Federal Reserve officials added to expectations of a delay in a U.S. interest rate hike. The Malaysian ringgit rose as investors kept cutting bearish bets on the worst-performing Asian currency this year. The South Korean won hit a near two-week high on continuous stock inflows. Singapore's dollar also climbed to its strongest level in two weeks, on course to see the best week in more than three years. The city-state's exports growth in March touched a three-year high. The U.S. dollar stayed around its weakest level since April 8 against a basket of six major currencies. U.S. housing starts rose far less than expected in March and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region grew modestly this month. Fed officials expressed dovish stances. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart, said the U.S. central bank's interest rate plans were being complicated by factors including a "murky" run of first-quarter data. "For now, Asian currencies are enjoying a correction until there is greater clarity on the Fed funds rate," said Leslie Tang, Maybank's senior FX analyst in Singapore. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this week with a Reuters poll on Thursday showing sentiment towards regional units improved further over the last two weeks. SINGAPORE DOLLAR OUTPERFORMS For the week, the Singapore dollar led the regional appreciation with a 1.5 percent gain against the U.S. dollar so far, according to Thomson Reuters data. The weekly gain would be the largest appreciation since late January 2012, the data showed. The city-state's central bank on Tuesday unexpectedly held off further monetary easing, saying an improving global growth outlook would underpin the trade-dependent economy. The decision reduced short positions in the Singapore dollar to the lowest since late October, according to the Reuters survey on positions in emerging Asian currencies. The ringgit has advanced 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar throughout the week as oil prices showed signs of stabilisation. That eased worries that sliding crude prices will hurt Malaysia's current and fiscal accounts as the country is a net oil exporter. The won has also gained 0.8 percent as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares. Foreigners were set to be net buyers of local stocks for a ninth consecutive session, purchasing a combined net 2.2 trillion won ($2.03 billion) during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. Thailand's baht has rise 0.5 percent so far this week on stock inflows. The Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso have reported similar gains each. The Indonesian rupiah has gained 0.4 percent, while the Chinese yuan advanced 0.3 percent. Still, Maybank's Tang warned that expectations of the Fed's rate hike later this year stays alive, which will eventually hurt sentiment on regional units again. "Our story about dollar strength has not changed so we can expect a resurgence in dollar strength ahead," said Tang, adding the bank was calling for the accumulation of dollars on dips. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.01 119.00 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3476 1.3500 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 31.093 31.253 +0.51 Korean won 1083.81 1088.90 +0.47 Baht 32.39 32.40 +0.03 Peso 44.35 44.43 +0.19 Rupiah 12860.00 12852.00 -0.06 Rupee 62.37 62.30 -0.11 Ringgit 3.6350 3.6535 +0.51 Yuan 6.1926 6.1967 +0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.01 119.66 +0.54 Sing dlr 1.3476 1.3260 -1.60 Taiwan dlr 31.093 31.718 +2.01 Korean won 1083.81 1099.30 +1.43 Baht 32.39 32.90 +1.57 Peso 44.35 44.72 +0.85 Rupiah 12860.00 12380.00 -3.73 Rupee 62.37 63.03 +1.06 Ringgit 3.6350 3.4965 -3.81 Yuan 6.1926 6.2040 +0.18 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)