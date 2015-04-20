* Won hits almost 3-month high on stock inflows
* Singapore dollar hovers near 3-month high
* Ringgit near 7-week peak, Taiwan dollar touches 2-week
high
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 20 Most emerging Asian
currencies held firm on Monday after China took another bold
stimulus step, while regional units pared some gains on
sustained worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Sunday cut the amount
of cash that banks must hold as reserves, the second
industry-wide cut in two months. The central bank lowered the
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 100 basis
points, which some analysts saw as a larger-than-expected move.
"Although an RRR cut was widely expected, the
larger-than-expected quantum of the cut means that the move has
yet to be fully priced in," currency strategists for ANZ said in
a client note.
"There should be a positive reaction in the market in the
coming days," they wrote, adding the move is a "slight positive"
for Asian currencies.
South Korea's won hit a near three-month peak and
Singapore's dollar hovered around late January highs.
The Malaysian ringgit touched a near seven-week
peak while the Taiwan dollar rose to its highest in
almost two weeks.
Still, investors took profits from last week's gains in
emerging Asian currencies as some analysts said the PBOC's move
emphasised that the Chinese economy was still losing momentum.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
also eased.
"A short-lived euphoria for Asian currencies on the back of
China stimulus may provide some decent entry levels to buy
dollars on the cheap," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of
regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank
in Kuala Lumpur.
"It is a larger cut in reserve ratio than expected, implying
China's underlying growth prospects may have deteriorated more
than what the market had anticipated earlier."
WON
The won rose 0.2 percent to 1,081.3 per dollar, its
strongest since Jan. 28.
Foreign investors were set to extend their buying spree in
Seoul's main stock market to a 10th straight session. They
bought a combined net 2.4 trillion won ($2.2 billion) worth of
shares during the period, according to the Korea Exchange data.
The won pared some gains on caution over possible
intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its
strength.
Traders also suspected dollar demand linked to local
companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar gained as much as 0.3 percent to 1.3418
versus the U.S. dollar, compared with Friday's high of 1.3411.
That was the strongest since Jan. 28, when Singapore's
central bank unexpectedly eased monetary policy in an
unscheduled policy shift.
The city-state's unit is seen staying firm on the recent
weakness in the greenback and as the Monetary Authority of
Singapore last week surprised markets by holding off further
easing, analysts said.
"We extend our target to 1.3210 given the current dollar
environment," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist
with OCBC Bank, in a client note.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose 0.5 percent to 31.000 per U.S.
dollar, its strongest since April 7.
Traders cut holdings in the greenback, while some funds from
foreign financial inflows supported the island's currency.
The central bank has not been spotted in the currency market
to stem strength in the best-performing Asian currency so far
this year, traders said.
RUPIAH
Indonesia's rupiah eased as local importers bought
dollars for month-end payments.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate,
which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange
rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,875 rupiah per dollar, weaker
than the previous 12,863.
Traders stayed cautious over possible intervention by the
central bank to support the worst-performing Asian currency so
far this year.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0500 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.78 118.95 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.3447 1.3459 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 31.001 31.162 +0.52
Korean won 1082.45 1083.70 +0.12
Baht 32.36 32.38 +0.06
Peso 44.26 44.28 +0.03
Rupiah 12870.00 12845.00 -0.19
Rupee 62.55 62.36 -0.30
Ringgit 3.6200 3.6255 +0.15
Yuan 6.2029 6.1978 -0.08
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.78 119.66 +0.74
Sing dlr 1.3447 1.3260 -1.39
Taiwan dlr 31.001 31.718 +2.31
Korean won 1082.45 1099.30 +1.56
Baht 32.36 32.90 +1.67
Peso 44.26 44.72 +1.04
Rupiah 12870.00 12380.00 -3.81
Rupee 62.55 63.03 +0.78
Ringgit 3.6200 3.4965 -3.41
Yuan 6.2029 6.2040 +0.02
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)