* Offshore funds sell ringgit * Rupiah falls on importers, custodian banks * Won down on importers, intervention caution; inflows cap (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 21 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Tuesday as the dollar broadly advanced on growing concerns over risks of a default by debt-ridden Greece. Offshore funds sold the Malaysian ringgit, while the South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah fell on month-end corporate dollar demand. The dollar advanced against a basket of six major currencies with the euro taking a hit after public sector entities in Greece were ordered to transfer idle reserves to the central bank to help alleviate a cash squeeze. A strong greenback caused investors to cover short positions against emerging Asian currencies. "There are few reasons to see further weakness in the dollar, especially ahead of major events next week," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. The U.S. Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting from April 28, while U.S. first-quarter economic growth data will be released on April 29. "Asian currencies do not have solid reasons to extend gains, either," Jeong added. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this month as recent weak U.S. data spurred expectations that the Fed will wait longer before raising interest rates. RINGGIT The ringgit declined on its weakness in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets. Offshore hedge funds such as leveraged accounts sold the currency in NDFs markets. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on dollar demand from importers for month-end payments. Custodian banks sold the Indonesian currency with most of the government's bond prices lower. The central bank was spotted intervening to support the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said. WON The won eased as local importers bought dollars for payments. Traders remained wary of possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities as the won hit a seven-year high against the yen. The South Korean currency touched 9.0498 per the Japanese unit, its strongest since February 2008. Two countries compete in overseas markets for various products such as cars. The won pared some of losses against the dollar as foreign investors were set to become net buyers of Seoul shares for an 11th straight session. They absorbed a combined net 2.7 trillion won ($2.5 billion) during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.41 119.17 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.3505 1.3487 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 31.082 31.102 +0.06 Korean won 1082.40 1079.20 -0.30 Baht 32.41 32.38 -0.11 Peso 44.28 44.20 -0.19 Rupiah 12957.00 12885.00 -0.56 Rupee 63.07 62.91 -0.25 Ringgit 3.6430 3.6215 -0.59 Yuan 6.2019 6.2015 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.41 119.66 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.3505 1.3260 -1.81 Taiwan dlr 31.082 31.718 +2.05 Korean won 1082.40 1099.30 +1.56 Baht 32.41 32.90 +1.51 Peso 44.28 44.72 +0.99 Rupiah 12957.00 12380.00 -4.45 Rupee 63.07 63.03 -0.06 Ringgit 3.6430 3.4965 -4.02 Yuan 6.2019 6.2040 +0.03 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)