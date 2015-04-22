* Malaysia March inflation picks up to 0.9 pct y/y * Fixing-demand, NDFs support ringgit further * Rupiah gains on intervention, NDFs * Won gains on stock inflows; 7-year high vs yen (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 22 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as the dollar retreated slightly, while Malaysia's ringgit extended gains after March inflation data cooled any lingering expectations of a rate cut there. The Indonesian rupiah rose on suspected intervention, while the South Korean won advanced as continued foreign inflows powered Seoul shares to a four-year high. Taiwan's dollar gained on exporters' demand for settlements. The U.S. dollar pulled back against six-major currencies with the Australian dollar up after inflation data indicating an interest rate cut was not imminent. Investors however remained wary of a possible rebound in the greenback, especially ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week. "Still see a state of consolidation for now," said Christopher Wong, a senior currency analyst at Maybank in Singapore, referring to emerging Asian currencies. "But over the medium term, bias is to buy the dollar on dips against Asia ex-Japan currencies." RINGGIT The ringgit rose as much as 0.7 percent to 3.6110 per dollar after data showed Malaysia's consumer price index in March edged higher to 0.9 percent from a year earlier. "We are at the cusp of (marginally) higher inflation largely on supply-side dynamics," said ANZ bank economists in a note. The economists expect Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to pause through 2015. "With BNM viewing the MYR as undervalued, monetary easing will further weaken the currency and possibly exacerbate capital outflows." The currency's non-deliverable forwards advanced while most government bond prices gained. Still, some traders looked to sell the ringgit on rallies as oil prices extended declines with Middle East tensions easing after Saudi Arabia ended a military campaign in Yemen. Malaysia is a net oil exporter and lower crude prices are seen hurting the country's current and fiscal accounts. RUPIAH The rupiah rose as the central bank was spotted intervening to support the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. Offshore funds bought the Indonesian currency in NDFs markets with most government bond prices up. WON The won edged up as foreign investors were set to become net buyers in Seoul's main stock market for a 12th consecutive session. Foreigners bought a combined net 3.3 trillion won ($3.1 billion) worth of shares during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. But traders were reluctant to chase the won further with the foreign exchange authorities suspected of intervening to stem its strength. The won advanced to 9.0258 against the yen, its strongest since February 2008. That added to concerns that South Korea's exporters may lose price competitiveness against Japan's rivals in overseas markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.53 119.66 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3472 1.3512 +0.30 Taiwan dlr 31.050 31.173 +0.40 Korean won 1079.70 1083.40 +0.34 Baht 32.37 32.38 +0.03 Peso 44.21 44.27 +0.12 Rupiah 12890.00 12955.00 +0.50 Rupee 62.76 62.85 +0.15 Ringgit 3.6115 3.6370 +0.71 Yuan 6.1976 6.2016 +0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.53 119.66 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3472 1.3260 -1.57 Taiwan dlr 31.050 31.718 +2.15 Korean won 1079.70 1099.30 +1.82 Baht 32.37 32.90 +1.64 Peso 44.21 44.72 +1.15 Rupiah 12890.00 12380.00 -3.96 Rupee 62.76 63.03 +0.44 Ringgit 3.6115 3.4965 -3.18 Yuan 6.1976 6.2040 +0.10 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)