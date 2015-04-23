* Rupiah down on importers, custodian banks * Won falls on intervention caution; near 7-year high vs yen * Singapore dlr up; March inflation eases less than expected (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 23 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as the dollar broadly gained on solid U.S. data and as disappointing Chinese manufacturing activity underscored concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Indonesia's rupiah fell on month-end dollar demand from importers. South Korea's won eased amid growing caution over possible intervention to stem its strength against the yen. The Singapore dollar bucked the trend as inflation in March eased less than expected. The U.S. dollar rose versus a basket of six-major currencies after stronger-than-expected U.S. home sales data. China's factory activity contracted at its fastest pace in a year in April, a private survey showed earlier, indicating the economy is still deteriorating. "The dismal Chinese manufacturing number and strong U.S. housing data may keep weighing on Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "However, given uncertainties over U.S. rate hikes, those currencies are unlikely to get out of the recent consolidation." RUPIAH The rupiah fell as local importers bought dollars for month-end payments and custodian banks joined the bids for the greenback. The central bank was spotted intervening through state-run lenders to prevent spot rupiah from weakening past 12,950 per dollar, traders said. WON The won slid as caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities as it hovered near a seven-year high against the yen. The South Korean currency on Wednesday touched 8.9967 per the Japanese unit, its strongest since February 2008. That underscored concerns that South Korea's exporters are losing price competitiveness against Japanese rivals. The won pared some of earlier losses as foreign investors were set to extended a buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to a 13th consecutive session. Foreigners bought a combined net 3.9 trillion won ($3.6 billion) worth of equities during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar gained on month-end demand from corporates and as leveraged funds bought it. The city-state's currency hit a session high of 1.3448 after data showing consumer prices in March fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier, less than a market expectation of a 0.5 percent slide. The data came after the central bank on April 14 unexpectedly held off from further easing. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.73 119.92 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.3453 1.3479 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 31.083 31.113 +0.10 Korean won 1082.70 1079.60 -0.29 Baht 32.37 32.35 -0.06 Peso 44.26 44.23 -0.07 Rupiah 12938.00 12895.00 -0.33 Rupee 63.05 62.82 -0.36 Ringgit 3.6185 3.6115 -0.19 Yuan 6.1970 6.1950 -0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.73 119.66 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3453 1.3260 -1.43 Taiwan dlr 31.083 31.718 +2.04 Korean won 1082.70 1099.30 +1.53 Baht 32.37 32.90 +1.64 Peso 44.26 44.72 +1.05 Rupiah 12938.00 12380.00 -4.31 Rupee 63.05 63.03 -0.02 Ringgit 3.6185 3.4965 -3.37 Yuan 6.1970 6.2040 +0.11 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)