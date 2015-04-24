BRIEF-India Grid Trust IPO bid/issue opens on May 17 and closes on May 19
* India grid trust says IPO bid/issue opens on May 17, 2017, closes on: May 19, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVXH3C)
April 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.47 119.58 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.3408 1.3412 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.930 31.131 +0.65 Korean won 1078.50 1082.20 +0.34 Baht 32.42 32.47 +0.15 Peso 44.22 44.30 +0.18 Rupiah 12940.00 12950.00 +0.08 Rupee 63.32 63.32 0.00 Ringgit 3.5995 3.6265 +0.75 Yuan 6.1935 6.1980 +0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.47 119.66 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3408 1.3260 -1.10 Taiwan dlr 30.930 31.718 +2.55 Korean won 1078.50 1099.30 +1.93 Baht 32.42 32.90 +1.48 Peso 44.22 44.72 +1.13 Rupiah 12940.00 12380.00 -4.33 Rupee 63.32 63.03 -0.46 Ringgit 3.5995 3.4965 -2.86 Yuan 6.1935 6.2040 +0.17 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Asian currencies fall on dollar strength * South Korean markets closed for presidential election Tuesday * Indian rupee is the biggest decliner in the region (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 9 Asian currencies edged down against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback regained ground lost to the euro and other currencies following a relief rally tied to the election of centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. The