April 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.07 119.03 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3288 1.3281 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.496 30.861 +1.20 Korean won 1071.49 1073.00 +0.14 Baht 32.63 32.69 +0.18 Peso 44.26 44.28 +0.03 Rupiah 12965.00 12975.00 +0.08 Rupee 63.48 63.48 +0.00 Ringgit 3.5535 3.5670 +0.38 Yuan 6.2208 6.2206 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.07 119.66 +0.49 Sing dlr 1.3288 1.3260 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.496 31.718 +4.01 Korean won 1071.49 1099.30 +2.60 Baht 32.63 32.90 +0.83 Peso 44.26 44.72 +1.04 Rupiah 12965.00 12380.00 -4.51 Rupee 63.48 63.03 -0.71 Ringgit 3.5535 3.4965 -1.60 Yuan 6.2208 6.2040 -0.27