* Taiwan dollar, won near 6-month highs on foreign demand * S.Korea, Taiwan c.banks suspected intervention (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 28 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as the dollar remained broadly weak amid optimism over Greece's debt deal, while caution grew ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won hit near six-month highs on demand linked to recent stock inflows. The won hovered around a seven-year peak to the yen after Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has downgraded Japan's credit rating. China's yuan rebounded after the central bank set a stronger midpoint and as traders suspected major state-run banks sold the dollar for intervention. The dollar stayed weaker against a basket of six major currencies with the euro's strength based on renewed hopes that debt-laden Greece stood a better chance of securing fresh funding after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled his team handling talks with international lenders. The dollar's weakness came ahead of the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee which starts later in the session, though the U.S. central bank is unlikely to alter its policy stance as recent economic data have been disappointing, analysts said. "It looks to me like people got stung the last time with all the USD longs before March FOMC. Now it gets the other way," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. "If the Fed just keeps the hikes on the table this year, we will see people buying USD back." Last month, the Fed downgraded its economic growth and inflation forecasts, causing investors to dump dollar holdings, which they had built up on expectations of an early interest rate hike by the Fed. That also lifted most emerging Asian currencies, as low U.S. borrowing costs help the region maintain appeals of higher yields. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose 1.3 percent to 30.472 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since Nov. 3 on inflows from foreign financial institutions and exporters' month-end demand. The island's currency could strengthen to 30.200 if stock inflows continue, a currency trader in Taipei said. Foreign investors in the previous session bought a net T$21.6 billion ($707.0 million) worth of local stocks, bring their net equity purchases for the month so far to T$80.5 billion, the Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The island's currency pared some of earlier gains as the central bank was suspected of intervening around 30.500 to stem strength in the best performing Asian unit this year, traders said. Importers were also buying dollars to meet payments. WON The won gained as much as 0.4 percent to 1,069.0 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 31, on demand from offshore funds. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem the won's strength, traders said, especially as it stayed around a seven-year high to the yen. The won on Monday hit 8.9596 to the yen, its strongest since February 2008. The two countries compete in overseas markets, exporting products like electronics and cars. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced 0.7 percent to 3.5440 per dollar, its strongest since Feb. 9, tracking its appreciation in overnight non-deliverable forwards markets. Most government bond prices also gained, while traders expected oil exporters to buy the ringgit for month-end settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0600 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.06 119.03 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3271 1.3281 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.527 30.861 +1.09 Korean won 1069.90 1073.00 +0.29 Baht 32.59 32.69 +0.32 Peso 44.26 44.28 +0.05 Rupiah 12983.00 12975.00 -0.06 Rupee 63.30 63.48 +0.28 Ringgit 3.5490 3.5670 +0.51 Yuan 6.2081 6.2206 +0.20 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.06 119.66 +0.50 Sing dlr 1.3271 1.3260 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.527 31.718 +3.90 Korean won 1069.90 1099.30 +2.75 Baht 32.59 32.90 +0.97 Peso 44.26 44.72 +1.05 Rupiah 12983.00 12380.00 -4.64 Rupee 63.30 63.03 -0.43 Ringgit 3.5490 3.4965 -1.48 Yuan 6.2081 6.2040 -0.07 ($1 = 30.550 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)