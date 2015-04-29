April 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.81 118.90 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3201 1.3177 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.475 30.831 +1.17 Korean won 1067.65 1070.00 +0.22 Baht 32.64 32.61 -0.09 Peso 44.22 44.26 +0.10 Rupiah 12961.00 12975.00 +0.11 Rupee 63.15 63.15 +0.00 Ringgit 3.5505 3.5570 +0.18 Yuan 6.2015 6.2057 +0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.81 119.66 +0.71 Sing dlr 1.3201 1.3260 +0.45 Taiwan dlr 30.475 31.718 +4.08 Korean won 1067.65 1099.30 +2.96 Baht 32.64 32.90 +0.80 Peso 44.22 44.72 +1.14 Rupiah 12961.00 12380.00 -4.48 Rupee 63.15 63.03 -0.18 Ringgit 3.5505 3.4965 -1.52 Yuan 6.2015 6.2040 +0.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)