* Taiwan dollar near six-month high on stock inflows * Baht eases, some bet on a surprise rate cut * Singapore dollar down as 1.3152/U.S. dollar resisted (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 29 Most emerging Asian currencies held firm on Wednesday with the dollar broadly weaker, though there was some position squaring as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and first-quarter U.S. economic growth data. Northeast Asian currencies led gains among regional currencies. The Taiwan dollar hit a near six-month high on demand linked to foreigners' recent stock purchases. The baht, however, eased as some traders bet that the Thai central bank will order a surprise rate cut at its policy meeting later in the day. Singapore's dollar also slid on profit-taking ahead of a chart resistance level after the city-state's currency on Tuesday hit its strongest level in more than five months. The U.S. dollar stayed near a two-month low against a basket of major currency. U.S. data continued to disappoint investors. Consumer confidence in April unexpectedly slumped in April. Gross domestic product data is expected to show growth slowed to 1.0 percent in the first quarter from 2.2 percent in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll. The soft economic outlook has dampened expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in June, and the Fed is widely expected to keep policy unchanged this week. Still, investors stayed cautious as those expectations are already priced into emerging Asian currencies, though the Fed is still expected to increase interest rates later this year. "It is better to take profits before the FOMC and make fresh investments after that," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. "But the Fed is unlikely to be hawkish, so we will see inflows to Asia again. We still have time." BAHT The Bank of Thailand is expected to leave its policy interest rate steady after an unexpected cut last month, a Reuters poll showed. Still, some traders bet against the consensus amid growing calls to weaken the baht and support the fragile economy. Thailand's finance ministry trimmed its economic growth forecast this year to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent due mainly to weak exports, a ministry official said. Expectations for a further rate cut could attract bond inflows. "Thailand bonds can outperform in the near term due to potential price gain as a result of an accommodative stance by Bank of Thailand," said Edward Ng, an Asian fixed income portfolio manager for Nikko Asset Management Asia in Singapore. But Thai bonds were looking expensive and could see sharp corrections if the central bank takes a hawkish stance, Ng warned. A stable baht and the prospect of further monetary easing have made Thai government bonds one of Asia's best fixed-income investments this year. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Leveraged funds and traders sold the Singapore dollar after the unit on Tuesday strengthened to 1.3164 per the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Dec. 22. The city-state's currency has the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.3152 of its depreciation from July to March, analysts said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 1.3 percent to 30.450 per the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Nov. 3. The central bank, however, was suspected of intervening around 30.500 to stem appreciation in the top-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said. Traders also took profits from the Taiwan dollar ahead of the result of the Fed's policy decision. Some European lenders sold it, according to traders. Foreign investors on Tuesday bought a net T$10.9 billion worth of local shares, increasing stock inflows to T$91.4 billion so far this month, the Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. U.S. banks bought the Taiwan dollar, traders said. Exporters were expected to chase the island's currency for month-end settlements. WON South Korea's won gained 0.3 percent to 1,066.6 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 31, on the U.S. dollar's weakness. The won pared some of earlier gains as the foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to check its strength, traders said. Importers's dollar demand was also greaterr than exporters' need for won, traders added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.85 118.90 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.3209 1.3177 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 30.493 30.831 +1.11 Korean won 1068.40 1070.00 +0.15 Baht 32.65 32.61 -0.12 Peso 44.26 44.26 +0.01 Rupiah 12970.00 12975.00 +0.04 Rupee 63.20 63.15 -0.09 Ringgit 3.5625 3.5570 -0.15 Yuan 6.2054 6.2057 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.85 119.66 +0.68 Sing dlr 1.3209 1.3260 +0.39 Taiwan dlr 30.493 31.718 +4.02 Korean won 1068.40 1099.30 +2.89 Baht 32.65 32.90 +0.77 Peso 44.26 44.72 +1.05 Rupiah 12970.00 12380.00 -4.55 Rupee 63.20 63.03 -0.27 Ringgit 3.5625 3.4965 -1.85 Yuan 6.2054 6.2040 -0.02 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)