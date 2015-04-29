* Bank of Thailand cut policy rate to 1.50 pct
* Five-year bond yields down to lowest since Aug 2003
SINGAPORE, April 29 Thailand's baht hit a
six-week low on Wednesday after the central bank unexpectedly
cut its policy interest rate for a second month in a row, and
said measures aimed at reducing the currency's strength would be
unveiled imminently.
Most emerging Asian currencies eased on position squaring as
investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy
meeting and first-quarter U.S. economic growth data.
The Bank of Thailand slashed the one-day repurchase rate
by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent, defying market
expectations that the central bank would stay pat.
Last month, the central bank surprised markets
with a rate cut.
After the move, the baht lost as much as 0.6
percent to 32.79 per dollar, its weakest since March 18.
The five-year government bond yield also fell to
as low as 1.95 percent, the lowest since August 2003.
"The easing bias is still there," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
"It depends on the outcome of the FOMC, but the top side (in
dollar/baht) of 33 could be re-tested," Ji said, referring to
the Federal Open Market Committee's policy outcome later in the
day.
Helped by inflows into bonds, the Thai currency has risen
0.3 percent against the dollar so far this year. A stable baht
and the prospect of further monetary easing have made Thai
government bonds one of Asia's best fixed-income investments
this year.
But, the baht's strength has hindered the economy, exports
in particular. It barely moved in 2014 when other Asian
currencies lost ground on expectations of U.S. interest rate
hikes, slowing growth and policy easing.
The Bank of Thailand said it will announce capital measures
on Thursday to encourage outflows to stem the baht's
appreciation.
The central bank may make it easier to invest abroad,
possibly by removing limits on the amounts that Thai investors
and companies can invest elsewhere, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0900 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.17 118.90 -0.23
Sing dlr 1.3208 1.3177 -0.23
Taiwan dlr 30.685 30.831 +0.48
Korean won 1067.00 1070.00 +0.28
Baht 32.79 32.61 -0.55
Peso 44.32 44.26 -0.14
Rupiah 12935.00 12975.00 +0.31
Rupee 63.20 63.15 -0.09
Ringgit 3.5580 3.5570 -0.03
Yuan 6.1997 6.2057 +0.10
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.17 119.66 +0.41
Sing dlr 1.3208 1.3260 +0.39
Taiwan dlr 30.685 31.718 +3.37
Korean won 1067.00 1099.30 +3.03
Baht 32.79 32.90 +0.34
Peso 44.32 44.72 +0.90
Rupiah 12935.00 12380.00 -4.29
Rupee 63.20 63.03 -0.27
Ringgit 3.5580 3.4965 -1.73
Yuan 6.1997 6.2040 +0.07
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK;
