April 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.97 119.05 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3192 1.3215 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.502 30.695 +0.63 Korean won 1068.70 1068.60 -0.01 Baht 32.89 32.83 -0.18 Peso 44.45 44.32 -0.28 Rupiah 12930.00 12935.00 +0.04 Rupee 63.30 63.30 +0.00 Ringgit 3.5400 3.5595 +0.55 Yuan 6.1958 6.1997 +0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.97 119.66 +0.58 Sing dlr 1.3192 1.3260 +0.52 Taiwan dlr 30.502 31.718 +3.99 Korean won 1068.70 1099.30 +2.86 Baht 32.89 32.90 +0.03 Peso 44.45 44.72 +0.62 Rupiah 12930.00 12380.00 -4.25 Rupee 63.30 63.03 -0.42 Ringgit 3.5400 3.4965 -1.23 Yuan 6.1958 6.2040 +0.13 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)