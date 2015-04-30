* Baht briefly higher after c.bank capital measure
* Ringgit leads Asia FX gains in April
* Singapore dollar, won to see best month since Oct 2011
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 30 Thailand's baht slid on
Thursday, undermined by disappointing factory output data while
most emerging Asian currencies eased on doubts over the
potential for further gains, given April's solid appreciation.
The central bank announced measures to curb the baht's
strength, even though some traders and analysts saw
them as milder than had been than feared.
The Bank of Thailand earlier relaxed curbs on capital
outflows, a move to prevent a strong baht from hurting the
country's exports.
The currency briefly turned firmer to a session high of
32.75 per dollar. The Thai currency later fell again, tracking
regional weakness and on data showing factory output in March
was worse than expected.
"This is more of a passive measure. These alone won't make
any change," said a Thai bank currency trader in Bangkok, asking
not to be identified as the trader is not authorised to speak to
the press.
The baht has held firm so far this year after outpacing all
Asian currencies in 2014 when they fell on expectations of U.S.
interest rate hikes, a slowing global economy and regional
policy easing.
But the strong baht took a toll on the economy, prompting
the Bank of Thailand on Wednesday to surprise markets by cutting
its key policy rate for a second straight policy meeting.
MONTH-END PROFIT BOOKING
Most emerging Asian currencies fell for the day despite
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not rush to raise
interest rates.
The Fed downgraded its view of the U.S. labour market and
economy on Wednesday in a policy statement.
The U.S. economy grew just 0.2 percent annual rate in the
first quarter, data showed, far below economists' expectations
for a 1.0 percent growth and a 2.2 percent expansion in the
previous three months.
The Fed's assessment and sluggish economic data underscored
expectations that the central bank may have to wait until at
least the third quarter to start hiking interest rates. Low U.S.
borrowing costs usually help emerging Asia maintain the appeal
of higher yields.
Still, some analysts doubted if emerging Asian currencies
could extend gains in the next month as the Fed has not ruled
out hiking interest rates in June.
Regional currencies have been reflecting a delay in U.S.
rate increases to some degree, they added.
"I expect the USD to regain some ground against Asian
currencies in May, on expectation of an improvement in the U.S.
data pulse after a very soft Q1," said Khoon Goh, senior FX
strategist for ANZ in Singapore.
"Market pricing is for Fed hike in December. So if the U.S.
data picks up, then we might see a shift in expectations."
Most emerging Asian currencies were on course for monthly
gains, led by the Malaysian ringgit, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The ringgit has risen 3.7 percent against the dollar so far
April, which would be the largest monthly appreciation since
January 2012, the data showed.
Oil prices showed signs of stablisation, easing concerns
that sliding crude may hurt the current and fiscal accounts of
Malaysia, a net oil exporter.
The Singapore dollar has risen 3.6 percent in
April, which would be the largest monthly gain since October
2011. The city-state's central bank unexpectedly held off
further easing earlier this month.
South Korea's won ended the month up 3.5 percent,
the largest monthly gain since October 2011, on stock investment
inflows. Taiwan's dollar has also risen 2.6 percent so
far this month, which would be the biggest monthly appreciation
since January 2011.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0615 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.67 119.05 +0.32
Sing dlr 1.3242 1.3215 -0.20
Taiwan dlr 30.607 30.695 +0.29
Korean won 1071.17 1068.60 -0.24
Baht 32.88 32.83 -0.15
Peso 44.55 44.32 -0.52
Rupiah 12948.00 12935.00 -0.10
Rupee 63.52 63.30 -0.35
Ringgit 3.5700 3.5595 -0.29
Yuan 6.2046 6.1997 -0.08
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.67 119.66 +0.83
Sing dlr 1.3242 1.3260 +0.14
Taiwan dlr 30.607 31.718 +3.63
Korean won 1071.17 1099.30 +2.63
Baht 32.88 32.90 +0.06
Peso 44.55 44.72 +0.38
Rupiah 12948.00 12380.00 -4.39
Rupee 63.52 63.03 -0.77
Ringgit 3.5700 3.4965 -2.06
Yuan 6.2046 6.2040 -0.01
(Editing by Eric Meijer)