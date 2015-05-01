Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 05, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 5 Nagpur, May 5 (Reuters) – The slide in prices of sunflower oil in edible section and linseed & castor oil in non-edible section continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas market. Fresh fall in producing regions and release of stock from stockists also affected prices of these oils, according to sources.