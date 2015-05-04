May 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 120.13 120.18 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.3326 1.3305 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.638 30.752 +0.37 Korean won 1080.30 1072.40 -0.73 *Baht 32.94 32.94 +0.00 Peso 44.64 44.52 -0.27 Rupiah 13015.00 12960.00 -0.42 *Rupee 63.42 63.42 +0.00 *Ringgit 3.5600 3.5600 +0.00 Yuan 6.2078 6.2028 -0.08 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.13 119.66 -0.40 Sing dlr 1.3326 1.3260 -0.50 Taiwan dlr 30.638 31.718 +3.53 Korean won 1080.30 1099.30 +1.76 Baht 32.94 32.90 -0.12 Peso 44.64 44.72 +0.18 Rupiah 13015.00 12380.00 -4.88 Rupee 63.42 63.03 -0.61 Ringgit 3.5600 3.4965 -1.78 Yuan 6.2078 6.2040 -0.06 * Financial markets in India, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)