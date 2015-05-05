* Indonesia Q1 growth slowest since 2009 * Ringgit leads Asia FX losses on catch-up selling * Aussie rebound after RBA rate cut limits Asia FX slides (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 5 The Indonesian rupiah hit a near five-week low on Tuesday after economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter. Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 4.71 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the weakest pace since 2009 and well below market forecasts of a 4.95 percent expansion. The economy contracted on a quarterly, seasonally unadjusted basis for the second quarter in a row. After the data, the rupiah lost as much as 0.5 percent to 13,040 per dollar, its weakest since April 1. Jakarta shares briefly turned negative, failing to maintain earlier gains of more than 1 percent. "Government infrastructure spending is lagging plans for 2015 but if they announce plans to expand spending, how will offshore investors treat the local bond market? It seems to be stuck between a rock and a hard place," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. Cavenagh said the rupiah's one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) may weaken to 13,200 per dollar and keep going to the 13,300-13,400 range. The NDFs lost as much as 0.3 percent to 13,171. The rupiah was the worst performing Asian currency so far this year with a near 5 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The currency was under pressure from concerns over slowing growth and a current account deficit. The currency's weakness has prompted some foreign investors to sell Indonesian bonds. RINGGIT LEADS SLIDES Most emerging Asian currencies fell, with Malaysia's ringgit underperforming on catch-up selling. Regional units briefly extended losses after Australia's central bank cut its policy interest rate to a record low of 2.00 percent, as expected. But they pared some losses as the Australian dollar rebounded as investors wondered whether the easing cycle might now be over. The ringgit lost 1.3 percent to 3.6100 per dollar, its weakest since April 24. Dollar demand linked to daily fixing put further pressure on the ringgit. Some offshore hedge funds sold the ringgit in non-deliverable forwards markets. Malaysia's financial markets were closed on Friday and Monday when other emerging Asian currencies slid. The ringgit has a chart support at 3.6107, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from March to April, analysts said. It was the best performing Asian currency in April with a 4.0 percent gain against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0535 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 120.03 120.16 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3355 1.3319 -0.27 Taiwan dlr 30.695 30.776 +0.26 *Korean won 1079.20 1079.20 +0.00 *Baht 32.94 32.94 +0.00 Peso 44.64 44.61 -0.07 Rupiah 13020.00 12975.00 -0.35 Rupee 63.46 63.42 -0.06 Ringgit 3.5995 3.5615 -1.06 Yuan 6.2083 6.2090 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.03 119.66 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.3355 1.3260 -0.71 Taiwan dlr 30.695 31.718 +3.33 Korean won 1079.20 1099.30 +1.86 Baht 32.94 32.90 -0.12 Peso 44.64 44.72 +0.18 Rupiah 13020.00 12380.00 -4.92 Rupee 63.46 63.03 -0.67 Ringgit 3.5995 3.4965 -2.86 Yuan 6.2083 6.2040 -0.07 * Financial markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kim Coghill)