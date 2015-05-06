* Ringgit supported on fixing, stop-loss dlr selling * Rupiah up, bond prices down as govt speeds up spending * Baht at 5-year low on catch-up selling, bond prices lower (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 6 Most emerging Asian currencies advanced against the weaker dollar on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. trade data for March boosted concerns that the world's top economy was losing momentum. The Malaysian ringgit led regional gains as oil prices hit this year's highs, easing worries about the impact of low crude prices Malaysia's trade and fiscal accounts. Malaysia is a net oil exporter. Indonesia's rupiah edged up as President Joko Widodo was set to meet his economic team later in the day to discuss ways to speed up government spending. Catch-up selling after holidays and falling government bond prices sent the Thai baht to its weakest in more than five years. The dollar extended losses against a basket of six major currencies when the U.S. trade deficit jumped 43.1 percent to $51.4 billion in March, the largest since October 2008, after a surge in imports. Analysts said the deficit probably subtracted from growth, suggesting the economy could have contracted in the first quarter. Still, investors stayed cautious over further gains in emerging Asian currencies ahead of U.S. payrolls data due on Friday. "Given the trade deficit, the U.S. may not allow the dollar's strength," said Yuan Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "However, it is better to wait for the jobs data before buying Asian currencies more as a strong number could ease worries about the U.S. economy and restore the dollar's strength." RINGGIT The ringgit advanced on demand-linked daily fixing and stop-loss dollar selling as oil prices continued a month-long rally on a weaker dollar and disruption of crude exports from Libya. Malaysia's central bank holds a monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to keep its policy interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent as policymakers see limited downside risk to the economy, a Reuters poll found. RUPIAH The rupiah rose amid regional appreciation. Still, the Indonesian currency pared some of its gains as government bond prices slid on concerns over a fiscal deficit. The 10-year yield rose to 7.866 percent, its highest since Jan. 8. The finance ministry said it will accelerate the pace of infrastructure spending to counter the worst domestic economic slowdown since the depths of the 2009 financial crisis. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar tracked strength in the neighbouring ringgit and the euro. Traders bought the city-state's currency as it ended Tuesday's session firmer than chart support at 1.3380 per U.S. dollar, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation in April. BAHT The baht lost as much as 1.1 percent to 33.32 per dollar, its weakest since January 2010. Thailand's financial markets were closed from Friday to Tuesday for holidays when most emerging Asian currencies slid. "Two consecutive surprise rate cuts from the Bank of Thailand and the subsequent announcement of capital account liberalization, in particular, relaxation to offshore THB borrowing, have instilled significant weakening bias," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a client note. Last week, the central bank unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate for a second straight meeting to bolster the economy. It also announced measures to encourage more capital outflows to rein in the strong baht. The baht still has chart support at 33.34, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from 2009 and 2013, analysts said. The Thai currency may weaken to 34.00 if it clears the support and closes the daily session weaker than 33.40, they added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 119.91 119.84 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3274 1.3322 +0.36 Taiwan dlr 30.636 30.781 +0.47 Korean won 1080.00 1079.20 -0.07 Baht 33.26 32.95 -0.93 Peso 44.52 44.59 +0.15 Rupiah 13030.00 13045.00 +0.12 Rupee 63.64 63.44 -0.31 Ringgit 3.5710 3.6100 +1.09 Yuan 6.2010 6.2062 +0.08 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.91 119.66 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.3274 1.3260 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.636 31.718 +3.53 Korean won 1080.00 1099.30 +1.79 Baht 33.26 32.90 -1.08 Peso 44.52 44.72 +0.45 Rupiah 13030.00 12380.00 -4.99 Rupee 63.64 63.03 -0.96 Ringgit 3.5710 3.4965 -2.09 Yuan 6.2010 6.2040 +0.05 * Financial markets in Japan are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)