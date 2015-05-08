May 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.82 119.75 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3332 1.3322 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.755 30.803 +0.16 Korean won 1093.10 1089.70 -0.31 Baht 33.54 33.53 -0.03 Peso 44.73 44.71 -0.04 Rupiah 13185.00 13140.00 -0.34 Rupee 64.23 64.23 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6100 3.5925 -0.48 Yuan 6.2083 6.2069 -0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.82 119.66 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.3332 1.3260 -0.54 Taiwan dlr 30.755 31.718 +3.13 Korean won 1093.10 1099.30 +0.57 Baht 33.54 32.90 -1.91 Peso 44.73 44.72 -0.02 Rupiah 13185.00 12380.00 -6.11 Rupee 64.23 63.03 -1.87 Ringgit 3.6100 3.4965 -3.14 Yuan 6.2083 6.2040 -0.07 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)