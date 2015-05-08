* Asia FX turns higher after dismal China trade data * Rupee leads daily gains on stocks * Asia FX down for week on bond selloff, U.S. jobs data eyed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 8 Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Friday as China's disappointing trade data raised hopes that Beijing will deliver more stimulus, while regional units headed for weekly losses amid mounting caution growing ahead of a key U.S. jobs data. Most regional currencies started the day weaker as upbeat U.S. weekly jobless claims raised expectations of solid April employment data, which would support expectations for U.S. interest rate increases. Asian currencies turned weaker, however, after data showed China's exports surprisingly fell in April and imports tumbled more than expected. The dismal trade report boosted views that Beijing will quickly roll out more stimulus to avert a sharper economic slowdown. India's rupee led daily appreciation among Asian peers, as local shares jumped and custodian banks' currency selling eased. Still, investors hesitated to add bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies as the dollar broadly rose ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls for April due later in the day. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held near a 15-year low last week, data showed on Thursday, boosting views that the April report would show strength in the labour market. Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 224,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters poll ahead of the non-farm payrolls report. That would mark an increase of about 100,000 from the previous month. "We expect a strong NFP number, which will put more pressure on Asian currencies," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in Singapore. BAHT UNDERPERFORMS Emerging Asian currencies were already set to report weekly losses as a global bond rout prompted a sell-off in regional governments' debt. Thailand's baht led regional losses, having lost 1.7 percent against the dollar so far this week. The currency fell to 33.56 per dollar earlier on Friday, matching Thursday's low, which is the weakest since October 2009. Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul on Thursday said he was satisfied with a weaker baht, saying it will support an economic recovery. Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula also said the baht could be weaker after the central bank's measures to encourage more capital outflows. The South Korean won has slid 1.4 percent as offshore funds sold the currency. Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan on Thursday warned of intervention to stem the currency's strength, especially against the yen. Indonesia's rupiah has fallen 1.3 percent as growth in Southeast Asia's top economy during the first quarter slumped to its weakest since 2009. Government bond prices slid as the country plans to accelerate spending to support the economy. The Malaysian ringgit has lost 0.9 percent on lower bond prices. Traders said some investors cut bullish positions in the Malaysian unit against the euro. India's rupee has slid 0.8 percent as growing anger over a tax on foreign investors spurred capital outflows. Overseas funds chalked up their biggest single-day sales of Indian shares and bonds in 1-1/2 years on Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.85 119.75 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3294 1.3322 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.725 30.803 +0.25 Korean won 1088.10 1089.70 +0.15 Baht 33.51 33.53 +0.06 Peso 44.68 44.71 +0.07 Rupiah 13130.00 13140.00 +0.08 Rupee 63.97 64.23 +0.41 Ringgit 3.5935 3.5925 -0.03 Yuan 6.2074 6.2069 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.85 119.66 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.3294 1.3260 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.725 31.718 +3.23 Korean won 1088.10 1099.30 +1.03 Baht 33.51 32.90 -1.82 Peso 44.68 44.72 +0.09 Rupiah 13130.00 12380.00 -5.71 Rupee 63.97 63.03 -1.46 Ringgit 3.5935 3.4965 -2.70 Yuan 6.2074 6.2040 -0.05 (Additional reporting by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)