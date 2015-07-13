* Offshore funds sell ringgit, won
* Taiwan dollar up on catch-up plays after typhoon
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 13 Most emerging Asian
currencies edged lower on Monday on worries over whether Greece
could be forced to leave the euro zone, while Chinese trade data
failed to ease concerns about growth in the world's No.2
economy.
Regional currencies also came under pressure after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that she expected the
U.S. central bank to raise interest rates at some point this
year.
Malaysia's ringgit and South Korea's won
eased as offshore funds sold those currencies.
Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with
near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that
Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they
will open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the European
currency area.
"EUR/USD price action appears to put trust on a possible
last-minute deal. But overall sentiment will remain fragile at
least until the end of the week," said Andy Ji, Asian currency
strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore,
referring to the euro/dollar pair.
Ji said emerging Asian currencies were unlikely to rebound
as China's June trade data indicated the economy was still
slowing and ahead of Yellen's testimonies on monetary policy
before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday.
"At this point of time, we don't really envisage a quick
drop in USD/Asia, especially with USD downside limited by Yellen
rate outlook."
China's exports unexpectedly rose in June but imports
continued to slide, indicating that the authorities may need
further policy support to lift the economy after a recent stock
market rout.
The next focus is China's second-quarter economic growth
data on Wednesday. Many economists expect annual growth to have
dipped below 7 percent, the weakest performance since the global
financial crisis.
WON
The won slid as offshore funds cut holdings after foreign
investors were net sellers in the main stock exchange
over the last six consecutive sessions.
But the won pared most of its initial losses as foreign
investors turned to net buyers of Seoul shares in the early
afternoon.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on catch-up plays after the
island's financial markets were closed due to a typhoon on
Friday when most regional currencies gained on rebounds in
China's stocks.
But traders said foreign financial institutions had been
selling the currency, capping gains.
Local shares rose in a technical bounce and cautious
optimism after a five-session losing streak.
Last week, foreign investors sold a combined net T$34.5
billion ($1.1 billion) worth of the island's stocks, according
to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0500 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 122.56 122.82 +0.21
Sing dlr 1.3520 1.3511 -0.07
Taiwan dlr 30.965 31.230 +0.86
Korean won 1130.60 1129.70 -0.08
Baht 33.98 33.94 -0.12
Peso 45.16 45.13 -0.07
Rupiah 13295.00 13310.00 +0.11
Rupee 63.47 63.39 -0.12
Ringgit 3.7990 3.7940 -0.13
Yuan 6.2085 6.2092 +0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 122.56 119.66 -2.37
Sing dlr 1.3520 1.3260 -1.92
Taiwan dlr 30.965 31.718 +2.43
Korean won 1130.60 1099.30 -2.77
Baht 33.98 32.90 -3.17
Peso 45.16 44.72 -0.96
Rupiah 13295.00 12380.00 -6.88
Rupee 63.47 63.03 -0.69
Ringgit 3.7990 3.4965 -7.96
Yuan 6.2085 6.2040 -0.07
($1 = 0.8981 euro)
($1 = 30.9600 Taiwan dollar)
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by
Joseph Radford)