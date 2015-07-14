* Singapore Q2 economy shrinks, stirs talk of c.bank easing * Offshore funds sell won, S.Korea exporters limit losses * Indonesia c.bank seen holding interest rate for rupiah (Adds more details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 14 The Singapore dollar hit a five-week low on Tuesday as an unexpected economic contraction in the second quarter revived expectations of further monetary easing from the city-state's central bank. South Korea's won touched a two-year trough, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, as investors shifted their focus from Greece and back to speculating on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates. The Singapore dollar lost as much as 0.4 percent to 1.3622 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since June 8, after disappointing second-quarter growth data. Gross domestic product shrank 4.6 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, government data showed. Sluggish global demand hurt the manufacturing sector of the trade-dependent economy. The figures stoked talk that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) may ease policy at its next scheduled policy review in October. "Markets will have to start pricing in a risk of an easing by MAS into October," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. SEB's three-month target for the Singapore dollar is 1.4000, Yokota added. In a Reuters poll on June 26, economists had expected Singapore's central bank to keep monetary policy steady in October, seeing a recovery in core inflation later this year. At its April meeting, the MAS held off from further stimulus after a surprise easing in January. WON The won lost 0.9 percent to 1,141.1 per dollar, its weakest since July 2013, as offshore funds sold the currency amid overall strength in the U.S. dollar. The greenback held firm against a basket of major currencies as investors focused on yield differentials between the United States and other developed countries after Greece agreed to a debt deal. Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday said she expects a rate hike at some point this year. Investors were keeping an eye on her congressional testimony on Wednesday. South Korea's exporters bought the won on dips for settlements, limiting the currency's downside. RUPIAH Indonesia's rupiah slid, tracking its weakness in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). Leveraged funds and real money accounts sold the rupiah in NDFs, traders said. Indonesia's central bank holds a monetary policy meeting later on Tuesday where it is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as it guards against inflation and potentially more weakness in the rupiah. Its governor on Monday said Bank Indonesia will keep monetary policy tight because it does not want the rupiah to weaken too much. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.25 123.46 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.3601 1.3570 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 31.016 31.200 +0.59 Korean won 1139.52 1130.60 -0.78 Baht 34.05 34.00 -0.15 Peso 45.20 45.16 -0.09 Rupiah 13330.00 13296.00 -0.26 Rupee 63.52 63.51 -0.02 Ringgit 3.8050 3.8030 -0.05 Yuan 6.2083 6.2084 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.25 119.66 -2.92 Sing dlr 1.3601 1.3260 -2.51 Taiwan dlr 31.016 31.718 +2.26 Korean won 1139.52 1099.30 -3.53 Baht 34.05 32.90 -3.37 Peso 45.20 44.72 -1.06 Rupiah 13330.00 12380.00 -7.13 Rupee 63.52 63.03 -0.77 Ringgit 3.8050 3.4965 -8.11 Yuan 6.2083 6.2040 -0.07 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)