* Taiwan dlr, won up on exporters; stock outflows caps
* China data euphoria limited ahead of Yellen testimony
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 15 Most emerging Asian
currencies trimmed their early gains on Wednesday as relief over
upbeat Chinese economic data was partially offset by caution
ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony later in
the session.
China's economy grew an annual 7 percent in the second
quarter, slightly better than forecasts. June industrial output
and retail sales and the April-June fixed asset investment also
rose more than expected, data showed earlier.
Emerging Asian currencies briefly extended gains as those
figures alleviated worries about further downside in the world's
second-largest economy - a major exports market for China's
neighbours.
Regional units, however, gave up much of the gains as
investors shifted their focus to Yellen's congressional
testimony later in the day for clues on the timing of a U.S.
interest rate hike. Last week, Yellen said she expected a rate
increase at some point this year.
Asian stocks also shaved earlier gains as China's shares
lost ground. Caution ahead of a Greek parliamentary vote on
austerity measure added to the generally cautious tone.
"China data is positive and brings about a risk relief,"
said Christopher Wong, a senior currency analyst at Maybank in
Singapore.
"But looking out, there are other risk events the market is
also focusing on including the Greek parliamentary vote on the
set of measures and Fed's semi-annual testimony."
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose after traders suspected the
central bank to have weakened the currency on Tuesday through
its usual last-minute intervention.
Local exporters bought the Taiwan dollar when it was weaker
than 31.000 per the U.S. dollar.
The Taiwan dollar's upside was limited as domestic stocks
fell on losses in Chinese shares.
Foreign investors were net seller of Taiwan stocks on
Tuesday for an eighth consecutive session. They unloaded a
combined net T$46.6 billion ($1.5 billion) worth of equities
during the period, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
WON
South Korea's won edged up as the
stronger-than-expected China's data prompted investors to cut
short positions.
Exporters also bought the currency for settlements.
The won pared some of earlier gains on dollar demand linked
to foreign investors' recent stock sales.
Foreigners dumped a nearly 1 trillion won ($876 million)
worth of Seoul shares in total on the main exchange so
far this month, according to the Korea Exchange data.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 123.40 123.39 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.3609 1.3614 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 31.006 31.302 +0.95
Korean won 1141.30 1142.60 +0.11
Baht 34.04 34.02 -0.05
Peso 45.18 45.20 +0.03
Rupiah 13330.00 13330.00 +0.00
Rupee 63.41 63.39 -0.04
Ringgit 3.8035 3.8070 +0.09
Yuan 6.2089 6.2089 +0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 123.40 119.66 -3.03
Sing dlr 1.3609 1.3260 -2.56
Taiwan dlr 31.006 31.718 +2.30
Korean won 1141.30 1099.30 -3.68
Baht 34.04 32.90 -3.34
Peso 45.18 44.72 -1.02
Rupiah 13330.00 12380.00 -7.13
Rupee 63.41 63.03 -0.60
Ringgit 3.8035 3.4965 -8.07
Yuan 6.2089 6.2040 -0.08
($1 = 31.025 Taiwan dollar)
($1 = 1,141.4000 won)
