* Taiwan dlr, won up on exporters; stock outflows caps * China data euphoria limited ahead of Yellen testimony (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 15 Most emerging Asian currencies trimmed their early gains on Wednesday as relief over upbeat Chinese economic data was partially offset by caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony later in the session. China's economy grew an annual 7 percent in the second quarter, slightly better than forecasts. June industrial output and retail sales and the April-June fixed asset investment also rose more than expected, data showed earlier. Emerging Asian currencies briefly extended gains as those figures alleviated worries about further downside in the world's second-largest economy - a major exports market for China's neighbours. Regional units, however, gave up much of the gains as investors shifted their focus to Yellen's congressional testimony later in the day for clues on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike. Last week, Yellen said she expected a rate increase at some point this year. Asian stocks also shaved earlier gains as China's shares lost ground. Caution ahead of a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity measure added to the generally cautious tone. "China data is positive and brings about a risk relief," said Christopher Wong, a senior currency analyst at Maybank in Singapore. "But looking out, there are other risk events the market is also focusing on including the Greek parliamentary vote on the set of measures and Fed's semi-annual testimony." TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose after traders suspected the central bank to have weakened the currency on Tuesday through its usual last-minute intervention. Local exporters bought the Taiwan dollar when it was weaker than 31.000 per the U.S. dollar. The Taiwan dollar's upside was limited as domestic stocks fell on losses in Chinese shares. Foreign investors were net seller of Taiwan stocks on Tuesday for an eighth consecutive session. They unloaded a combined net T$46.6 billion ($1.5 billion) worth of equities during the period, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. WON South Korea's won edged up as the stronger-than-expected China's data prompted investors to cut short positions. Exporters also bought the currency for settlements. The won pared some of earlier gains on dollar demand linked to foreign investors' recent stock sales. Foreigners dumped a nearly 1 trillion won ($876 million) worth of Seoul shares in total on the main exchange so far this month, according to the Korea Exchange data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.40 123.39 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3609 1.3614 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.006 31.302 +0.95 Korean won 1141.30 1142.60 +0.11 Baht 34.04 34.02 -0.05 Peso 45.18 45.20 +0.03 Rupiah 13330.00 13330.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.41 63.39 -0.04 Ringgit 3.8035 3.8070 +0.09 Yuan 6.2089 6.2089 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.40 119.66 -3.03 Sing dlr 1.3609 1.3260 -2.56 Taiwan dlr 31.006 31.718 +2.30 Korean won 1141.30 1099.30 -3.68 Baht 34.04 32.90 -3.34 Peso 45.18 44.72 -1.02 Rupiah 13330.00 12380.00 -7.13 Rupee 63.41 63.03 -0.60 Ringgit 3.8035 3.4965 -8.07 Yuan 6.2089 6.2040 -0.08 ($1 = 31.025 Taiwan dollar) ($1 = 1,141.4000 won) (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by)