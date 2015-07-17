July 17 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Friday as most Southeast Asian financial markets are closed for a holiday to celebrate the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Reuters will resume coverage of emerging Asian currencies from Monday, July 20.

