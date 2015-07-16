* ADB cuts 2015, 2016 growth forecasts for China, Asia * Won at 2-yr low, offshore funds sell amid volatile China * Baht hits 6-year trough, fin min sees slower H2 growth (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 16 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen affirmed her views of an interest rate hike this year and the Asian Development Bank cut regional economic forecasts. The South Korean won hit a two-year low as offshore funds continued to sell the currency amid volatile Chinese stocks. Thailand's baht fell to its weakest in more than six years as Finance Minister Sommai Phasee on Wednesday said he expected economic growth to slow in the second half. The Singapore dollar slid to a three-month low of 1.3686 per the U.S. dollar as June export data suggested a more sustained period of external improvement is necessary to lift the trade-reliant economy amid fitful global demand. Yellen on Wednesday in her semiannual congressional testimony repeated that the Fed will likely raise interest rates this year if the U.S. economy expands as expected. If the Fed waits longer to increase rates, the U.S. central bank may have to hike them more rapidly when it starts changing the policy, she said. Those remarks supported expectations that the Fed may raise rates as soon as September. A rise in U.S. borrowing costs usually hurts attractiveness of higher-yields of emerging Asia. ANZ senior currency strategist Khoon Goh said the markets were still pricing in a "very gradual" normalisation and had not fully factored in a September U.S. rate hike. "A hike in September will still be seen as dollar positive," Goh said, adding that emerging Asian currencies may weaken due to the greenback's strength. Adding to blows to regional currencies, the ADB has cut its 2015 and 2016 growth forecasts for China and the rest of Asia, largely due to the slower than expected growth in the region's largest economy and in developed economies elsewhere. WON The won lost as much as 0.6 percent to 1,150.4 per dollar, its weakest since July 2013. The South Korean unit pared some of the losses as exporters bought the won for settlements on dips with a psychological support at the session low. Still, traders said such corporate demand was not that strong. The won may weaken to 1,163.5, its low of 2013, once the currency ends the session weaker than 1,147.3, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from 2009 to 2014, analysts said. BAHT The baht fell 0.4 percent to 34.226 per dollar, its weakest since June 2009 as foreign and local banks chased the greenback on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates. The Thai currency may weaken further to 34.471, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from 2009 to 2013, analysts said. Stock analysts expect that a weaker baht may lead foreigners to sell Thai equities to limit their currency losses. The baht recovered some of earlier losses as the greenback pared gains against a basket of major currencies. The central bank sold in an auction 40 billion baht ($1.2 billion) worth of three-year bonds at an average yield of 1.4884 percent, lower than previous one. Finance Minister Sommai said the economy is expected to grow at an annual pace of 2.6 percent in the second half, a slower pace than the first half, while exports are likely to contract for the third straight year this year. Despite the slowdown anticipated in the second half, Sommai said interest rates were unlikely to fall further after two surprise cuts earlier this year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0542 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.89 123.80 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3682 1.3654 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 31.080 31.272 +0.62 Korean won 1149.75 1143.60 -0.53 Baht 34.19 34.08 -0.34 Peso 45.28 45.22 -0.13 *Rupiah 13342.00 13342.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.50 63.41 -0.14 Ringgit 3.8060 3.8065 +0.01 Yuan 6.2094 6.2092 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.89 119.66 -3.42 Sing dlr 1.3682 1.3260 -3.08 Taiwan dlr 31.080 31.718 +2.05 Korean won 1149.75 1099.30 -4.39 Baht 34.19 32.90 -3.77 Peso 45.28 44.72 -1.23 Rupiah 13342.00 12380.00 -7.21 Rupee 63.50 63.03 -0.74 Ringgit 3.8060 3.4965 -8.13 Yuan 6.2094 6.2040 -0.09 ($1 = 34.20 baht) * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed from July 16 to July 21 for holidays. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by)