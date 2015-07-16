* ADB cuts 2015, 2016 growth forecasts for China, Asia
* Won at 2-yr low, offshore funds sell amid volatile China
* Baht hits 6-year trough, fin min sees slower H2 growth
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 16 Most emerging Asian
currencies slid on Thursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen affirmed her views of an interest rate hike this year and
the Asian Development Bank cut regional economic forecasts.
The South Korean won hit a two-year low as
offshore funds continued to sell the currency amid volatile
Chinese stocks.
Thailand's baht fell to its weakest in more than
six years as Finance Minister Sommai Phasee on Wednesday said he
expected economic growth to slow in the second half.
The Singapore dollar slid to a three-month low of
1.3686 per the U.S. dollar as June export data suggested a more
sustained period of external improvement is necessary to lift
the trade-reliant economy amid fitful global demand.
Yellen on Wednesday in her semiannual congressional
testimony repeated that the Fed will likely raise interest rates
this year if the U.S. economy expands as expected.
If the Fed waits longer to increase rates, the U.S. central
bank may have to hike them more rapidly when it starts changing
the policy, she said.
Those remarks supported expectations that the Fed may raise
rates as soon as September. A rise in U.S. borrowing costs
usually hurts attractiveness of higher-yields of emerging Asia.
ANZ senior currency strategist Khoon Goh said the markets
were still pricing in a "very gradual" normalisation and had not
fully factored in a September U.S. rate hike.
"A hike in September will still be seen as dollar positive,"
Goh said, adding that emerging Asian currencies may weaken due
to the greenback's strength.
Adding to blows to regional currencies, the ADB has cut its
2015 and 2016 growth forecasts for China and the rest of Asia,
largely due to the slower than expected growth in the region's
largest economy and in developed economies elsewhere.
WON
The won lost as much as 0.6 percent to 1,150.4 per dollar,
its weakest since July 2013.
The South Korean unit pared some of the losses as exporters
bought the won for settlements on dips with a psychological
support at the session low. Still, traders said such corporate
demand was not that strong.
The won may weaken to 1,163.5, its low of 2013, once the
currency ends the session weaker than 1,147.3, the 23.6 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from 2009 to 2014,
analysts said.
BAHT
The baht fell 0.4 percent to 34.226 per dollar, its weakest
since June 2009 as foreign and local banks chased the greenback
on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.
The Thai currency may weaken further to 34.471, the 76.4
percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from 2009 to
2013, analysts said.
Stock analysts expect that a weaker baht may lead foreigners
to sell Thai equities to limit their currency losses.
The baht recovered some of earlier losses as the greenback
pared gains against a basket of major currencies.
The central bank sold in an auction 40 billion baht ($1.2
billion) worth of three-year bonds at an average yield of 1.4884
percent, lower than previous one.
Finance Minister Sommai said the economy is expected to grow
at an annual pace of 2.6 percent in the second half, a slower
pace than the first half, while exports are likely to contract
for the third straight year this year.
Despite the slowdown anticipated in the second half, Sommai
said interest rates were unlikely to fall further after two
surprise cuts earlier this year.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0542 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 123.89 123.80 -0.07
Sing dlr 1.3682 1.3654 -0.20
Taiwan dlr 31.080 31.272 +0.62
Korean won 1149.75 1143.60 -0.53
Baht 34.19 34.08 -0.34
Peso 45.28 45.22 -0.13
*Rupiah 13342.00 13342.00 +0.00
Rupee 63.50 63.41 -0.14
Ringgit 3.8060 3.8065 +0.01
Yuan 6.2094 6.2092 -0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 123.89 119.66 -3.42
Sing dlr 1.3682 1.3260 -3.08
Taiwan dlr 31.080 31.718 +2.05
Korean won 1149.75 1099.30 -4.39
Baht 34.19 32.90 -3.77
Peso 45.28 44.72 -1.23
Rupiah 13342.00 12380.00 -7.21
Rupee 63.50 63.03 -0.74
Ringgit 3.8060 3.4965 -8.13
Yuan 6.2094 6.2040 -0.09
($1 = 34.20 baht)
* Financial markets in Indonesia are closed from July 16 to
July 21 for holidays.
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK
and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by)