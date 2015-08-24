Aug 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.26 121.96 +0.58 Sing dlr 1.4148 1.4079 -0.49 Taiwan dlr 32.925 32.876 -0.15 Korean won 1197.60 1195.00 -0.22 Baht 35.72 35.65 -0.20 Peso 46.78 46.50 -0.60 Rupiah 13995.00 13940.00 -0.39 Rupee 65.83 65.83 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2500 4.1815 -1.61 Yuan 6.3925 6.3887 -0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.26 119.66 -1.32 Sing dlr 1.4148 1.3260 -6.28 Taiwan dlr 32.925 31.718 -3.67 Korean won 1197.60 1099.30 -8.21 Baht 35.72 32.90 -7.89 Peso 46.78 44.72 -4.40 Rupiah 13995.00 12380.00 -11.54 Rupee 65.83 63.03 -4.25 Ringgit 4.2500 3.4965 -17.73 Yuan 6.3925 6.2040 -2.95 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)