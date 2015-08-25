(Recasts headline, no change to text) * China stocks fall again as Beijing stays on sideline * North, South Korea agrees to ease military tensions * Ringgit gains on exporters' month-end demand * Taiwan dollar rebounds from 6-year low, shares rally By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Tuesday as Chinese shares pared some of their losses, prompting some bargain-hunting in regional currencies, but the outlook for stocks remained uncertain in the absence of a new stabilisation plan from Beijing. The won rose after North and South Korea reached agreement to ease border tensions. Taiwan's dollar rebounded from a six-year low as local shares rallied on hopes of the government stabilisation measures. The Malaysian ringgit gained on month-end corporate demand in thin liquidity. "These are just technical rebounds after sharp falls," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "There are some bargain-hunting needs, given the speed of the recent risky asset tumble. But everything is up to China's stance. It will take time to see a recovery in sentiment." Chinese shares lost about 4 percent with investors disappointed at the absence of policy action from Beijing, especially given concerns that the sell-off in local equities would further hurt the economy. On Monday, Chinese stocks lost nearly 9 percent in the worst trading session since 2007, dampening world stocks, commodities and emerging currencies. The Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah fell to their lowest since the Asian financial crisis 17 year ago. WON The won gained after North and South Korea agreed to end a standoff involving an exchange of artillery fire that had heightened military tensions in the divided peninsula. The agreement helped Seoul shares rise 1.5 percent. Currency traders covered bearish bets on the won as they also stayed wary of possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to keep it stronger than 1,200 per dollar. Foreign investors, however, continued to sell local stocks and bonds, limiting the won's upside. They were set to become net sellers in the main exchange for 14th straight session, unloading 3.1 trillion won ($2.6 billion) in total during the period, Korea Exchange data showed. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as local stocks jumped 3.4 percent on hopes the government will soon step in to shore up market confidence after the market plunged to a near three-year low in the previous session. On Monday, vice finance minister Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge of the National Security Fund, said the government is "aggressively evaluating" the possibility of buying local equities. The Taiwan dollar started Tuesday's session weaker and fell to 33.000 per the U.S. dollar, its weakest since September 2009. Foreign investors were net sellers in the domestic stocks for the previous 13 consecutive sessions on fears of a hard landing in China's economy, the island's main export market. RINGGIT Spot ringgit advanced as Malaysia's exporters bought it for settlements in thin liquidity. The Malaysian currency gave up some of earlier gains as some foreign investors sold the currency on rallies. Its non-deliverable forwards also strengthened as some offshore funds bought it to unwind currency hedges. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.38 118.41 -0.81 Sing dlr 1.4063 1.4099 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 32.655 32.960 +0.93 Korean won 1194.40 1199.00 +0.39 Baht 35.63 35.76 +0.36 Peso 46.70 46.82 +0.26 Rupiah 14070.00 14044.00 -0.18 Rupee 66.56 66.64 +0.12 Ringgit 4.2420 4.2630 +0.50 Yuan 6.4135 6.4044 -0.14 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.38 119.66 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.4063 1.3260 -5.71 Taiwan dlr 32.655 31.718 -2.87 Korean won 1194.40 1099.30 -7.96 Baht 35.63 32.90 -7.66 Peso 46.70 44.72 -4.23 Rupiah 14070.00 12380.00 -12.01 Rupee 66.56 63.03 -5.30 Ringgit 4.2420 3.4965 -17.57 Yuan 6.4135 6.2040 -3.27 ($1 = 1,194.50 won) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)