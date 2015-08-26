Aug 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.16 118.87 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.4030 1.4056 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 32.570 32.879 +0.95 Korean won 1187.80 1195.30 +0.63 Baht 35.63 35.49 -0.39 Peso 46.67 46.61 -0.12 Rupiah 14091.00 14060.00 -0.22 Rupee 66.10 66.10 0.00 Ringgit 4.2650 4.2130 -1.22 Yuan 6.4181 6.4124 -0.09 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.16 119.66 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.4030 1.3260 -5.49 Taiwan dlr 32.570 31.718 -2.62 Korean won 1187.80 1099.30 -7.45 Baht 35.63 32.90 -7.66 Peso 46.67 44.72 -4.17 Rupiah 14091.00 12380.00 -12.14 Rupee 66.10 63.03 -4.64 Ringgit 4.2650 3.4965 -18.02 Yuan 6.4181 6.2040 -3.34 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)