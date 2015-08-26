* 1MDB denies Abu Dhabi's IPIC may exit debt-plan * China rate cut unable to dispel regional jitters * Taiwan dollar gains as foreigners buy stocks * Won up on exporters; Singapore dlr up on safe-haven bids (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Most emerging Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday as China's stocks stayed on a roller coaster and failed to soothe jitters about risk, even after the central bank eased monetary policy to aid the country's economy and shore up its battered equity markets. The Malaysian ringgit hit a pre-peg 17-year low after a media report said Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) is considering pulling out of a plan to help restructure 1Malaysia Development Bhd's (1MDB) debts. The currency recovered some of the losses as the state fund strongly denied the report. Late on Tuesday, China's central bank cut interest rates and lowered the amount of reserves banks must hold for the second time in two months to ease concerns that a near 20 percent drop in local stock prices may further hit the world's second-largest economy. Chinese stocks were up mid-Wednesday afternoon after a wild swing in and out of the red which indicated a lack of confidence in Beijing's ability to save the economy from a deepening slowdown. Some emerging Asian currencies benefited from the Chinese market moves, with the Singapore dollar up on safe-haven bids. The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won rose on month-end corporate demand. Sentiment towards risky assets is likely to remain fragile until the Chinese economy shows signs of improvement, analysts said. "China's easing could be taken as a signal that the government is committed to prevent the worst scenario - a hard landing," said Tan Teck Leng, a FX strategist at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore. "To arrest the slide in equities and EM Asia currencies, what we need is to see a stabilisation of Chinese economic data," Tan said. RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 1.9 percent to 4.2950 per dollar, its weakest since July 1998, in thin liquidity. Malaysia pegged the ringgit at 3.8000 from 1998 to 2005. Earlier, Singapore's Business Times reported IPIC is considering pulling out of a plan to help restructure 1MDB's debts, barely three months after agreeing to one. 1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been dogged by controversy over its $11 billion in debt and is the subject of multiple investigations amid allegations of financial mismanagement and graft. "The punches keep raining down on the MYR," said Stephen Innes, senior currency trader at Oanda in Singapore. The 10-year government bond yield rose to 4.4418 percent, its highest since May 2009. The five-year yield advanced to 4.101 percent, also the highest since November 2008. The ringgit recovered some losses as exporters bought the currency for settlements and on rises in Chinese stocks. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar found further support as foreign investors on Tuesday turned to net buyers in the local stock markets, which rallied in the previous session on hopes that the government would soon to step in to support the market. Foreign investors bought a net T$3.7 billion ($114.2 million) worth of stocks on Tuesday after a 13th straight session of net selling, the Taiwan Exchange data showed. [ID: nL3N0TF2N9] WON The won rose as exporters' demand for settlements and traders covered short positions on higher Seoul shares. Still, continuous foreign stock selling limited the won's upside. Foreign investors were net sellers for a 15th straight session, dumping a combined net 3.7 trillion won ($3.1 billion) during the period, Korea Exchange data showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0630 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.58 118.87 -0.60 Sing dlr 1.4003 1.4056 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 32.456 32.879 +1.30 Korean won 1185.72 1195.30 +0.81 Baht 35.59 35.49 -0.28 Peso 46.60 46.61 +0.02 Rupiah 14115.00 14060.00 -0.39 Rupee 66.20 66.10 -0.15 Ringgit 4.2400 4.2130 -0.64 Yuan 6.4136 6.4124 -0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.58 119.66 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.4003 1.3260 -5.31 Taiwan dlr 32.456 31.718 -2.27 Korean won 1185.72 1099.30 -7.29 Baht 35.59 32.90 -7.56 Peso 46.60 44.72 -4.03 Rupiah 14115.00 12380.00 -12.29 Rupee 66.20 63.03 -4.79 Ringgit 4.2400 3.4965 -17.54 Yuan 6.4136 6.2040 -3.27 ($1 = 32.3950 Taiwan dollars) ($1 = 1,185.80 won) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)