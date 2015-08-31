Aug 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.18 121.70 +0.43 Sing dlr 1.4105 1.4092 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 32.470 32.772 +0.93 Korean won 1183.90 1173.60 -0.87 Baht 35.86 35.87 +0.01 *Peso 46.74 46.74 +0.00 Rupiah 14025.00 13980.00 -0.32 Rupee 66.14 66.14 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.2000 4.2000 +0.00 Yuan 6.3810 6.3885 +0.12 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.18 119.66 -1.26 Sing dlr 1.4105 1.3260 -5.99 Taiwan dlr 32.470 31.718 -2.32 Korean won 1183.90 1099.30 -7.15 Baht 35.86 32.90 -8.25 Peso 46.74 44.72 -4.31 Rupiah 14025.00 12380.00 -11.73 Rupee 66.14 63.03 -4.70 Ringgit 4.2000 3.4965 -16.75 Yuan 6.3810 6.2040 -2.77 * Financial markets in Malaysia and the Philippines are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)