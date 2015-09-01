* PBOC to clamp down on forward trading to curb yuan slide
* Ringgit jumps on overnight surge in oil prices
* Won near 3-week high on stop-loss dollar selling
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Tuesday, helped by a Reuters report that China was
planning fresh moves to stabilise the yuan, though sentiment
toward the region stayed bearish after a survey showed Chinese
factory activity had slumped.
China's central bank will tighten rules on trading of
currency forwards from October, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters, in a move to stem speculation and
volatility after a shock devaluation of the yuan last month.
The yuan strengthened in both onshore
and offshore markets.
"The measure indicates China's intention to ease the yuan's
slide. So, the market is partially reducing bearish bets on
Asian currencies made after the devaluation," said Yuna Park, a
currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
Emerging Asian currencies fell to multi-year lows after
China's devaluation on Aug. 11 sparked fears of a global
currency war and a rout in the world financial markets.
The Malaysian ringgit hit its strongest levels in
more than a week on Tuesday, helped by a thin market and an
overnight rise in oil prices. There was also relief that
anti-government protests during a long weekend passed
peacefully.
South Korea's won touched a near three-week peak
on stop-loss dollar selling.
The U.S. dollar slid against a basket of six major
currencies as the yen and the euro rose with
unwinding carry trades.
Still, emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to extend
gains as deepening concerns over a sluggish China's economy
continued to dent risk sentiment, analysts and traders said.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted at its
fastest pace in three years in August, an official survey showed
earlier, boosting fears of a potential hard landing in the
world's second-largest economy.
Asian equity markets fell.
The slide in stocks could prompt investors to unwind bets in
risky assets funded by low-yielding currencies such as the euro,
analysts said.
"EUR/Asia FX are back to levels seen at the beginning of the
year when the carry trades started to accumulate. There is still
further room (for unwinding)," said Andy Ji, Asian currency
strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.
"We have just gotten a glimpse of the currency weakness in
the region which could get a lot more pronounced by the
year-end."
Earlier this year, most emerging Asian currencies had risen
against the euro as the European Central Bank launched a
government bond-buying programme.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rose as much as 1.5 percent to 4.1380 per
dollar, its strongest since Aug. 21.
Malaysian stocks gained 0.6 percent, outpacing other
Southeast Asian equity markets. The government bond prices also
gained.
Crude futures soared more than 8 percent on Monday in New
York, easing concerns over Malaysia's exports. The country is a
major supplier of natural liquefied gas, whose price is linked
to crude oil's.
Still, traders downplayed the ringgit's rebounds due to thin
liquidity. Oil prices also fell on Tuesday in Asia.
"Short-term speculators are not trading much because
liquidity is bad," said a senior Malaysia bank trader, adding he
would not add positions on the ringgit either way.
WON
The won gained 1.1 percent to 1,170.0 per dollar, its
strongest since Aug. 13.
Foreign and local investors rushed to cover short positions
in the South Korean currency, while exporters joined the bids
for settlements.
Still, the won has a chart resistance at 1,166.2, the 76.4
percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation since Aug. 11,
analysts said.
South Korean exports also posted their worst fall in six
years in August.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced 1.4 percent from Monday's close,
which traders said the central bank had weakened through
last-minute intervention.
The island's currency found support from gains in the yuan
and the won.
Still, upside in the unit was limited as local stocks
lost 1.9 percent.
Activity in Taiwan's manufacturing sector contracted at the
steepest pace in nearly three years, a private survey showed.
Importers were lined up to buy the U.S. dollar for payments
on dips, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0551 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.68 121.22 +0.45
Sing dlr 1.4055 1.4117 +0.44
Taiwan dlr 32.349 32.810 +1.43
Korean won 1170.35 1182.50 +1.04
Baht 35.66 35.82 +0.45
Peso 46.68 46.74 +0.12
Rupiah 14075.00 14045.00 -0.21
Rupee 66.20 66.48 +0.42
Ringgit 4.1480 4.2000 +1.25
Yuan 6.3698 6.3763 +0.10
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.68 119.66 -0.85
Sing dlr 1.4055 1.3260 -5.66
Taiwan dlr 32.349 31.718 -1.95
Korean won 1170.35 1099.30 -6.07
Baht 35.66 32.90 -7.74
Peso 46.68 44.72 -4.20
Rupiah 14075.00 12380.00 -12.04
Rupee 66.20 63.03 -4.79
Ringgit 4.1480 3.4965 -15.71
Yuan 6.3698 6.2040 -2.60
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI and Reuters' FX
Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)