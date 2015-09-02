Sept 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.08 119.38 -0.58 Sing dlr 1.4127 1.4123 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 32.438 32.680 +0.75 Korean won 1178.30 1171.80 -0.55 Baht 35.77 35.73 -0.11 Peso 46.72 46.69 -0.07 Rupiah 14120.00 14095.00 -0.18 Rupee 66.22 66.22 0.00 Ringgit 4.2050 4.1650 -0.95 Yuan 6.3635 6.3645 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.08 119.66 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.4127 1.3260 -6.14 Taiwan dlr 32.438 31.718 -2.22 Korean won 1178.30 1099.30 -6.70 Baht 35.77 32.90 -8.02 Peso 46.72 44.72 -4.28 Rupiah 14120.00 12380.00 -12.32 Rupee 66.22 63.03 -4.81 Ringgit 4.2050 3.4965 -16.85 Yuan 6.3635 6.2040 -2.51 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)