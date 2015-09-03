Sept 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0105 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0105 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.51 120.33 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4168 1.4156 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.501 32.762 +0.80 Korean won 1187.30 1180.70 -0.56 Baht 35.78 35.78 +0.01 Peso 46.76 46.71 -0.12 Rupiah 14125.00 14125.00 +0.00 Rupee 66.19 66.19 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2300 4.2110 -0.45 *Yuan 6.3559 6.3559 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.51 119.66 -0.71 Sing dlr 1.4168 1.3260 -6.41 Taiwan dlr 32.501 31.718 -2.41 Korean won 1187.30 1099.30 -7.41 Baht 35.78 32.90 -8.04 Peso 46.76 44.72 -4.36 Rupiah 14125.00 12380.00 -12.35 Rupee 66.19 63.03 -4.77 Ringgit 4.2300 3.4965 -17.34 Yuan 6.3559 6.2040 -2.39 * China's financial markets are closed for a holiday on Sept.3 and Sept. 4. Markets will resume trade on Sept. 7. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)