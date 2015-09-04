Sept 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0105 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0105 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.79 120.10 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.4168 1.4165 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.563 32.801 +0.73 Korean won 1192.30 1190.30 -0.17 Baht 35.87 35.84 -0.08 Peso 46.76 46.73 -0.06 Rupiah 14169.00 14168.00 -0.01 Rupee 66.24 66.24 0.00 Ringgit 4.2570 4.2455 -0.27 *Yuan 6.3559 6.3559 0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.79 119.66 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.4168 1.3260 -6.41 Taiwan dlr 32.563 31.718 -2.59 Korean won 1192.30 1099.30 -7.80 Baht 35.87 32.90 -8.28 Peso 46.76 44.72 -4.36 Rupiah 14169.00 12380.00 -12.63 Rupee 66.24 63.03 -4.85 Ringgit 4.2570 3.4965 -17.86 Yuan 6.3559 6.2040 -2.39 * China's financial markets are closed for a holiday. Markets will resume trade on Monday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)