* Malaysia FX reserves surprisingly rise in late August * Ringgit falls again; stocks bond prices slide * Won hits 4-year low on continuous foreign equity selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 7 - Most emerging Asian currencies extended losses on Monday as mixed U.S. jobs data failed to give strong clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, while caution grew ahead of China's economic data. The Malaysian ringgit plumbed 17-year lows, although the country's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose slightly in the last two weeks of August. China's yuan slid despite a firmer central bank guidance rate. Traders said investors remained bearish, and the central bank appeared to be intervening less heavily to support the currency. The Indonesian rupiah fell to its weakest since July 1998 with local stocks and bonds losing ground. The South Korean won touched a four-year low as foreign investors kept selling Seoul shares. Thailand's baht hit a 6-1/2-year low, while the Philippine peso slid to its weakest in more than five years. The closely-watched U.S. August employment data on Friday did not provide a clearer clue on if the Fed will raise interest rates later this month. Nonfarm payrolls rose a less-than-expected 173,000 last month, a slowdown from July's upwardly revised gain of 245,000 and the smallest rise in five months. But the unemployment rate dropped to a near 7-1/2-year low and wages accelerated. "The nonfarm was glass half-full, half-empty," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "But the improvement was evident in the low participation and unemployment rates." Such optimism over the U.S. economy caused some economists to maintain views of the Fed's September liftoff. That contrasted with expectations that Asian central banks are unlikely to follow suit given slowing growth and inflation in the region. The dollar also rebounded against a basket of six major currencies in Asia. "We continue to expect Asian currencies to stay weak, as they are caught in-between the USD, which is solid as a rock, and a growing list of negative domestic drivers," said Heng Koon How, Credit Suisse Private Bank's senior currency strategist. Investors were awaiting China's economic data due later this week - August trade data is out on Tuesday - to check if a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is deepening. China has revised its annual economic growth rate in 2014 to 7.3 percent from the previously released figure of 7.4 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said. However, China's power usage, rail freight and property market have improved since August, indicating that the economy is stabilising, the country's top economic planning agency said. Markets were also bracing for foreign exchange reserves data that could show a big drop as the central bank stepped up intervention to stabilise the yuan after last month's devaluation. RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 1.2 percent to 4.3100 per dollar, its weakest since July 1998. Malaysia pegged the currency at 3.8000 in September 1998 and maintained it until 2005. Kuala Lumpur stocks and most of the government bond prices slumped. The Malaysian currency failed to find support from data on Friday showing Malaysia's international reserves rose to $94.7 billion as of Aug. 28 from $94.5 billion on Aug. 14, the lowest level since September 2009. Some analysts said funds could have been repatriated by government-linked companies and state-linked investments to offset outflows from foreign investment portfolios. The increase came as the central bank was not seen defending specific levels of the ringgit, traders and analysts said. Bank Negara Malaysia may not need to spend as much as before to support the ringgit because market liquidity was thin, traders added. "FX reserve figures last Friday indicate that BNM took a more hands off approach in the last two weeks of August," analysts for Societe Generale said in a note. "As intervention fatigue grows, there are greater upside risks to USD-MYR." WON The won slid as much as 1.1 percent to 1,207.1 per dollar, its weakest since October 2011, on dollar demand from foreign banks. The South Korean currency pared some of earlier losses as the foreign exchange authorities were spotted selling dollars to slow down the won's weakness, traders said. With such intervention, some exporters bought the won on dips for settlements, limiting its downside. Still, the won is likely to weaken further, traders and analysts said. "The speed of depreciation may be an issue, but the authorities are unlikely to hate the direction," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0605 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.38 119.05 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.4263 1.4249 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.673 32.833 +0.49 Korean won 1203.05 1193.40 -0.80 Baht 36.02 35.87 -0.40 Peso 46.95 46.73 -0.47 Rupiah 14245.00 14160.00 -0.60 Rupee 66.70 66.46 -0.35 Ringgit 4.3070 4.2585 -1.13 Yuan 6.3676 6.3559 -0.18 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.38 119.66 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.4263 1.3260 -7.03 Taiwan dlr 32.673 31.718 -2.92 Korean won 1203.05 1099.30 -8.62 Baht 36.02 32.90 -8.65 Peso 46.95 44.72 -4.75 Rupiah 14245.00 12380.00 -13.09 Rupee 66.70 63.03 -5.50 Ringgit 4.3070 3.4965 -18.82 Yuan 6.3676 6.2040 -2.57 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)