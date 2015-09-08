Sept 8 - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0132 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.27 119.28 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.4286 1.4279 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 32.760 32.935 +0.53
Korean won 1206.60 1203.70 -0.24
Baht 36.19 36.12 -0.21
Peso 47.04 46.92 -0.26
Rupiah 14282.00 14245.00 -0.26
Rupee 66.82 66.82 0.00
Ringgit 4.3650 4.3300 -0.80
Yuan 6.3696 6.3659 -0.06
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.27 119.66 +0.32
Sing dlr 1.4286 1.3260 -7.18
Taiwan dlr 32.760 31.718 -3.18
Korean won 1206.60 1099.30 -8.89
Baht 36.19 32.90 -9.09
Peso 47.04 44.72 -4.93
Rupiah 14282.00 12380.00 -13.32
Rupee 66.82 63.03 -5.67
Ringgit 4.3650 3.4965 -19.90
Yuan 6.3696 6.2040 -2.60
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)