Sept 8 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.27 119.28 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.4286 1.4279 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 32.760 32.935 +0.53 Korean won 1206.60 1203.70 -0.24 Baht 36.19 36.12 -0.21 Peso 47.04 46.92 -0.26 Rupiah 14282.00 14245.00 -0.26 Rupee 66.82 66.82 0.00 Ringgit 4.3650 4.3300 -0.80 Yuan 6.3696 6.3659 -0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.27 119.66 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.4286 1.3260 -7.18 Taiwan dlr 32.760 31.718 -3.18 Korean won 1206.60 1099.30 -8.89 Baht 36.19 32.90 -9.09 Peso 47.04 44.72 -4.93 Rupiah 14282.00 12380.00 -13.32 Rupee 66.82 63.03 -5.67 Ringgit 4.3650 3.4965 -19.90 Yuan 6.3696 6.2040 -2.60 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)