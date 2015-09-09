* Won gains as Seoul shares up nearly 3 pct * Ringgit rises on commodities * Singapore dollar up on stop-loss U.S. dlr selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 9 - Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as sharp rebounds in global equity markets boosted risk sentiment, and on hopes of more stimulus by China. The won rose as Seoul shares rallied and on speculation that the dollar buying linked to Tesco's sale of its South Korean arm for $6.1 billion may have been completed. Malaysia's ringgit rebounded in thin trading as higher commodity prices eased concerns over the country's exports. Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan jumped nearly 3 percent, tracking rallies in U.S. and European peers. Chinese shares also gained more than 1 percent on growing expectations that Beijing would take additional steps to prevent a hard landing for the economy. Worries about China's economy and the recent financial market rout sent emerging Asian currencies to multi-year lows with the ringgit and Indonesian rupiah hitting their weakest levels since the Asian financial crisis 17 years ago. "Today's rebounds (in Asian currencies and stocks) may be meaningful as they came after deep turmoil," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "We need to see how Chinese authorities handle the sluggish economy and markets for further improvement." China's yuan turned weaker as the central bank was seen to be less aggressively intervening to support the currency. WON The won advanced as South Korea's main stock index jumped 2.8 percent. Currency traders also cut dollar holdings which they had built up on expectations of rising dollar demand from the Tesco deal. The British supermarket said on Monday it was selling its South Korean arm to a group led by Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners. The won's upside was limited as foreign investors continued to sell Seoul shares. Foreigners were net sellers for a 25th consecutive session, dumping around 5 trillion won ($4.2 billion) worth of equities in total during the period, Korea Exchange data showed. Earlier, the vice finance minister said South Korea is facing growing uncertainties as risks from China and the United States and a prolonged slump in exports threatens the economy. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as local stocks and most Malaysian government bond prices rose. Despite improving global risk appetite, traders hesitated to buy the ringgit, given fragile sentiment on the country because of a corruption scandal swirling round Prime Minister Najib Razak and indebted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. A senior Malaysian bank trader also doubted there would be any improvement in risk sentiment before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. "Money is flowing back to developed markets from emerging markets. How can we stop that?" said the trader. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose on stop-loss selling of the U.S. dollar around 1.4150 and 1.4140. Still, some macro funds sold the Singapore dollar around its session high on concerns over a slowdown in the local economy. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0600 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.44 119.81 -0.52 Sing dlr 1.4119 1.4177 +0.41 Taiwan dlr 32.535 33.003 +1.44 Korean won 1188.52 1200.90 +1.04 Baht 36.01 36.17 +0.44 Peso 46.83 46.93 +0.21 Rupiah 14265.00 14275.00 +0.07 Rupee 66.34 66.55 +0.32 Ringgit 4.3210 4.3385 +0.40 Yuan 6.3730 6.3672 -0.09 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.44 119.66 -0.65 Sing dlr 1.4119 1.3260 -6.08 Taiwan dlr 32.535 31.718 -2.51 Korean won 1188.52 1099.30 -7.51 Baht 36.01 32.90 -8.64 Peso 46.83 44.72 -4.51 Rupiah 14265.00 12380.00 -13.21 Rupee 66.34 63.03 -4.98 Ringgit 4.3210 3.4965 -19.08 Yuan 6.3730 6.2040 -2.65 ($1 = 1,188.58 won) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)