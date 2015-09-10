US STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Sept 10 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.03 120.53 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.4222 1.4172 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 32.633 32.775 +0.44 Korean won 1196.46 1189.40 -0.59 Baht 36.21 36.08 -0.36 Peso 46.95 46.86 -0.20 Rupiah 14320.00 14260.00 -0.42 Rupee 66.41 66.41 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3450 4.3290 -0.37 Yuan 6.3825 6.3778 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.03 119.66 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.4222 1.3260 -6.76 Taiwan dlr 32.633 31.718 -2.80 Korean won 1196.46 1099.30 -8.12 Baht 36.21 32.90 -9.14 Peso 46.95 44.72 -4.75 Rupiah 14320.00 12380.00 -13.55 Rupee 66.41 63.03 -5.08 Ringgit 4.3450 3.4965 -19.53 Yuan 6.3825 6.2040 -2.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Karachi, May 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $12 million to $16,062 million in the week ending April 28, compared to $16,416 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 28 Held by the State $16,062 mln $16,050.1 mln -8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $4,943.2 mln $5,100.7 mln -3.0 commercial