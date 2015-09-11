Sept 11 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.84 120.61 -0.19 *Sing dlr 1.4082 1.4135 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 32.382 32.856 +1.46 Korean won 1182.40 1194.40 +1.01 Baht 35.95 36.13 +0.51 Peso 46.77 46.85 +0.17 Rupiah 14300.00 14330.00 +0.21 Rupee 66.43 66.43 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2920 4.3370 +1.05 Yuan 6.3700 6.3772 +0.11 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.84 119.66 -0.98 Sing dlr 1.4082 1.3260 -5.84 Taiwan dlr 32.382 31.718 -2.05 Korean won 1182.40 1099.30 -7.03 Baht 35.95 32.90 -8.48 Peso 46.77 44.72 -4.38 Rupiah 14300.00 12380.00 -13.43 Rupee 66.43 63.03 -5.12 Ringgit 4.2920 3.4965 -18.53 Yuan 6.3700 6.2040 -2.61 * Financial markets in Singapore are closed for a general election. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)