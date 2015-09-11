* Yuan up on firmer midpoint, offshore intervention * Won rises; S.Korea c.bank holds rates * Ringgit, rupiah lead weekly Asia FX losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 11 - Emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, tracking the Chinese yuan's rebound, though most of regional units were set to post weekly losses on worries about a worsening slowdown in China. The yuan advanced after suspected rare intervention in offshore market by Chinese state banks to support the renminbi on Thursday lifted it more than 1 percent, the offshore rate's largest daily gain on record. The central bank on Friday also fixed its daily guidance rate firmer. South Korea's won strengthened on demand from offshore funds. The central bank noted that another rate cut soon was unlikely due to an economic recovery, although some economists expected a reduction later this year. The ringgit gained in thin trading as overnight rebounds in oil prices eased concerns over Malaysian exports of liquefied natural gas and palm oil. Regional currencies lost some of their gains as caution set in ahead of the release of Chinese economic data on Sunday including output. Uncertainty over whether the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates at its Sept. 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting also encouraged caution. "The Fed may hike... or not. Neither scenario is likely to be supportive of a more constructive view on EM assets," Barclays said in a research note, referring to emerging markets. "Regardless of the outcome of the FOMC meeting, EM performance should be weighed down by China uncertainty, slowing growth, capital outflows and - as evidenced by this week's Brazil downgrade - rating risks." Standard & Poor's on Wednesday downgraded Brazil to a "junk" credit rating, with the economy and public finances deteriorating amid falling commodity prices and China's slowdown. RUPIAH, RINGGIT HIT In emerging Asia, commodity currencies led weekly regional losses with the ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah falling to their weakest levels since the Asian financial crisis 17 years ago. The Malaysian currency has lost 1.3 percent against the dollar so far this week although the country's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose slightly in the last two weeks of August. The increase in came as the central bank was not seen defending specific levels of the ringgit, traders and analysts said. Bank Negara Malaysia may have spent less supporting the ringgit than it had done earlier as the market was thin, traders added. The rupiah has slid 1.1 percent throughout this week, ignoring fresh economic stimulus to lure more investment, boost consumer spending and support the currency. The yuan has slumped 0.3 percent so far this week despite Beijing's efforts to quell speculators betting against the currency. That would be the first weekly loss since the week of the surprising devaluation on Aug. 11, according to Thomson Reuters data. The suspected intervention to support the yuan in the offshore market showed Beijing's desire to stabilise the currency, analysts said. "The move on Thursday is a move to stabilise the yuan and ease capital outflows," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to China's intervention in the offshore market. "It does not mean that China is driving the yuan stronger." Thailand's baht has weakened 0.6 percent so far this week, while the Philippine peso has eased 0.2 percent. By contrast, the won has risen 0.8 percent throughout this week as dollar demand stemming from Tesco's $6/1 billion sale of its South Korean arm to a group led by a Seoul-based private equity firm appeared to be over. Expectations of rising dollar demand resulting from the deal had pushed the won to a five-year low earlier this week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.72 120.61 -0.09 *Sing dlr 1.4132 1.4135 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.515 32.856 +1.05 Korean won 1184.29 1194.40 +0.85 Baht 36.07 36.13 +0.16 Peso 46.84 46.85 +0.03 Rupiah 14313.00 14330.00 +0.12 Rupee 66.37 66.43 +0.09 Ringgit 4.3100 4.3370 +0.63 Yuan 6.3732 6.3772 +0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.72 119.66 -0.88 Sing dlr 1.4132 1.3260 -6.17 Taiwan dlr 32.515 31.718 -2.45 Korean won 1184.29 1099.30 -7.18 Baht 36.07 32.90 -8.80 Peso 46.84 44.72 -4.52 Rupiah 14313.00 12380.00 -13.51 Rupee 66.37 63.03 -5.03 Ringgit 4.3100 3.4965 -18.87 Yuan 6.3732 6.2040 -2.65 * Financial markets in Singapore are closed for a general election. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)