Sept 14 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.67 120.57 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.4089 1.4132 +0.31 Taiwan dlr 32.465 32.710 +0.75 Korean won 1179.90 1184.50 +0.39 Baht 36.00 36.10 +0.28 Peso 46.77 46.89 +0.26 Rupiah 14315.00 14325.00 +0.07 Rupee 66.54 66.54 -0.00 Ringgit 4.3130 4.3175 +0.10 Yuan 6.3760 6.3750 -0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.67 119.66 -0.84 Sing dlr 1.4089 1.3260 -5.88 Taiwan dlr 32.465 31.718 -2.30 Korean won 1179.90 1099.30 -6.83 Baht 36.00 32.90 -8.61 Peso 46.77 44.72 -4.38 Rupiah 14315.00 12380.00 -13.52 Rupee 66.54 63.03 -5.27 Ringgit 4.3130 3.4965 -18.93 Yuan 6.3760 6.2040 -2.70 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)