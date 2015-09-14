* Singapore dollar up after ruling party's election victory
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 - Most emerging Asian currencies rose
slightly on Monday, ignoring weak China's economic data, while
caution grew on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates this week for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Singapore dollar rose after the ruling party
swept a general election on Friday as voters opted for
stability.
South Korea's won hit a two-week high on demand
from offshore funds as the U.S. dollar inched lower
against a basket of six major currencies.
The Malaysian ringgit edged up, while currency and
bond investors ignored the government's measures to support
local stocks and the economy.
Regional units pared much of their earlier gains ahead of
the Fed's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and Thursday and
markets are still guessing if the U.S. central bank will
increase borrowing costs then, or opt for later this year or
early 2016.
Prospects on this week's hike eased due to the recent global
financial market turmoil and worries about deepening slowdown in
the world economy. Expansion in Chinese investment and factory
output in August missed forecasts, raising chances that the
third-quarter growth in the world's second-largest economy may
dip below 7 percent for the first time since the global
financial crisis.
Any reprieve on emerging Asian currencies from the Fed's
inaction this week is unlikely last long, analysts said.
"Asian currencies could remain supported if the Fed delays a
rate hike this week," said Christopher Wong, a senior currency
analyst at Maybank in Singapore.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar advanced as the ruling People's Action
Party won 83 of the 89 seats in an expanded parliament, while
the opposition Workers' Party ended up with six seats, less than
it held in the previous election.
"Given the government's majority of more than 93 percent of
the number of seats in Parliament, the 2015 outcome bodes well
for the continuity of medium term policies and the sentiment of
strategic investors towards Singapore," Barclays said in a note.
The city-state's currency pared earlier gains as investors
sold it when it was stronger than 1.4100 per the U.S. dollar on
concerns over a slowing local economy.
WON
The won gained as much as 0.6 percent to 1,177.4 per dollar,
its strongest since Sept. 2.
The South Korean currency pared some of its earlier
appreciation on dollar demand from importers. That caused some
local traders cover short positions in the dollar.
The won has a chart resistance level at 1,176.0, the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation since Aug. 11
when China surprisingly devalued the yuan, analysts
said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit earlier rose up to 0.6 percent ahead of news of
the government's measures to prop up the economy.
But the Malaysian currency gave up most of its earlier gains
as oil prices dipped, underscoring concerns over the country's
exports. Malaysia is a major supplier of liquefied natural gas
and palm oil.
Currency and bond investors shrugged off Prime Minister
Najib Razak's announcement that a government equity investment
firm would be given 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) to support
the domestic stock market.
Najib also said that the factory sector would be exempted
from import duties until the economy recovers.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0525 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.40 120.57 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.4103 1.4132 +0.21
Taiwan dlr 32.530 32.710 +0.55
Korean won 1182.00 1184.50 +0.21
Baht 36.05 36.10 +0.14
Peso 46.80 46.89 +0.19
Rupiah 14330.00 14325.00 -0.03
Rupee 66.37 66.54 +0.25
Ringgit 4.3150 4.3175 +0.06
Yuan 6.3704 6.3750 +0.07
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.40 119.66 -0.62
Sing dlr 1.4103 1.3260 -5.98
Taiwan dlr 32.530 31.718 -2.50
Korean won 1182.00 1099.30 -7.00
Baht 36.05 32.90 -8.74
Peso 46.80 44.72 -4.44
Rupiah 14330.00 12380.00 -13.61
Rupee 66.37 63.03 -5.04
Ringgit 4.3150 3.4965 -18.97
Yuan 6.3704 6.2040 -2.61
