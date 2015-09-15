Sept 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.47 120.24 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.4024 1.4075 +0.36 Taiwan dlr 32.546 32.720 +0.53 Korean won 1182.10 1183.10 +0.08 Baht 36.02 36.05 +0.08 Peso 46.740 46.735 -0.01 Rupiah 14365.00 14345.00 -0.14 Rupee 66.33 66.33 0.00 Ringgit 4.3100 4.3100 0.00 Yuan 6.3695 6.3679 -0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.47 119.66 -0.68 Sing dlr 1.4024 1.3260 -5.45 Taiwan dlr 32.546 31.718 -2.54 Korean won 1182.10 1099.30 -7.00 Baht 36.02 32.90 -8.66 Peso 46.74 44.72 -4.32 Rupiah 14365.00 12380.00 -13.82 Rupee 66.33 63.03 -4.97 Ringgit 4.3100 3.4965 -18.87 Yuan 6.3695 6.2040 -2.60 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)